Huddersfield Town 2 QPR 1: Terriers reap rewards of swift start as Darren Moore picks up first win
It was a low-quality affair but Huddersfield’s swift start proved enough for three points. Kian Harratt and Jack Rudoni struck within the first 15 minutes and Jake Clarke-Salter’s headed goal proved to be a mere consolation.
Huddersfield leapt on to the front foot early, in stark contrast to the laboured manner in which QPR started the game.
Young forward Harratt had been tasked with leading the line alongside Delano Burgzorg and wasted little time getting off the mark.
Rudoni swept the ball into Harratt’s path from the left, allowing the marksman to take a quick touch and fire home.
Having provided an early assist, it was then Rudoni’s time to etch his name on the scoresheet.
Neat build-up play on the right allowed Sorba Thomas to find Rudoni in the box, who guided the ball past Asmir Begovic with admirable composure.
QPR did begin to show signs of life as the first-half progressed, as urgency began to creep into their game.
Ilias Chair was unlucky to see Albert Adomah’s cross evade him after he slipped between two defenders, before Kenneth Paal saw a powerful shot deflected behind.
It did not take any magic for the visitors to get back in the game, just an effective corner delivery. Andre Dozzell provided the floated cross and Clarke-Salter jumped above the crowd to head home.
As the R’s grew into the game, Huddersfield fell flat and it was the trailing visitors who ended the first-half on the front foot.
The early stages of the second-half mirrored the start of the first-half, as Huddersfield emerged quicker from the interval.
Thomas found Burgzorg after some trickery on the right flank but the forward was booked for simulation after going to ground in the box.
However, momentum soon swung back QPR’s way and Clarke-Salter was unlucky to hit the woodwork. A scramble ensued in the box following the rebound, with some last-ditch defending from the Terriers keeping the ball out of the net.
QPR continued to probe to no avail, while Huddersfield’s occasional ventures forward did little to instil fear in the R’s backline.
Tame efforts from Burgzorg and Rudoni failed to trouble Begovic before a speculative Reggie Cannon effort at the other end was caught easily by Lee Nicholls.
The comeback QPR fans craved failed to materialise, as Huddersfield held on for an unspectacular but much-needed win.