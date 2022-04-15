Huddersfield Town 2 Queens Park Rangers 2 - player ratings

If the performance was not everything they wanted, they ended the day in a better position than they started it.
Lee Nicholls - only had to face three shots on target but comManded his area well and you never worry about him 7
Levi Colwill - the elegant defender was not at his best 5
Tom Lees - solid and dependable as ever 6
Harry Toffolo - a brilliant header amongst a good performance 8
Danel Sinani - you are never quite sure what you will get from the Luxembourger. This time Huddersfield did not get enough 5
Jon Russell - did a good job anchoring the midfield, particularly when Jonathan Hogg dropping into the back three put more responsibility on him 7
Jonathan Hogg - won his header for the opening goal and swept a couple of nice passes early on without really building on it 7
Lewis O'Brien - started on the left of a midfield four before dropping into his more natural central midfield 6
Sorba Thomas - played the second half as an improbable loan centre-forward. Did not have a massive impact in open play but his set pieces were good as usual 7
Danny Ward - not the sort of centre-forward who is going to be able to make a big impact without any service 6
Substitutes:
Duane Holmes (for Ward, 46) - failed to stand out in the second half 5
Tino Anjorin (for Sinani, 75) - thrust on late, he was unable to make much impact 5
Pipa (for Turton, 90) - N/A
Not used: Blackman, Rhodes, Koroma, Sarr.