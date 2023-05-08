Huddersfield Town were effective without being spectacular as they ended an eventful season on a high with a 2-0 win over Reading.

Second-half strikes from Josh Koroma and Joseph Hungbo secured victory for the Terriers, who for the first time this season played without the possibility of relegation hanging over them. There was nothing at stake for their opponents earlier, as the Royals had already been condemned to spending the next campaign in League One.

With nothing on the line except pride on the line for each side, the game was a relatively tepid affair. Although the action was not enticing throughout, fans were treated to the occasional dramatic moment.

Josh Ruffels was forced to make a superb last-ditch tackle to prevent Femi Azeez testing Lee Nicholls at point blank range, and the Terriers defender was not too far away from scoring himself with a flicked header from a Jack Rudoni cross at the other end.

Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Former Terriers defender Naby Sarr almost gifted his former employers an opener with a weak back pass but Jordan Rhodes was unable to capitalise. Huddersfield ramped up the pressure after the break and they did not have to wait long for the deadlock to be broken.

Brahima Diarra stole possession from Reading’s debutant goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke before teeing up livewire Josh Koroma, who evaded one defender before guiding the ball past the Royals stopper.

While Huddersfield’s confidence grew, Reading were seemingly drained of theirs and could only muster speculative shots and crosses. The Terriers came agonisingly close to doubling their lead through Jack Rudoni, but Sarr was on hand to hook off the line in dramatic fashion.

