ON THE launch weekend of Strictly Come Dancing, Huddersfield Town supporters started to prepare for the last waltz.

Cries of ‘There’s only one Neil Warnock’ and ‘Neil Warnock’s barmy army’ got more prolific in number as the clock ticked down, deep into Saturday afternoon.

Town were in a safe place, with three points comfortably and comprehensively in the bag as thoughts turned to the future amid speculation that the Yorkshireman will be riding off into the sunset and back to his beloved Cornwall to start concerning himself with fishing as opposed to football again - until the daffodils come out at any rate.

Warnock will address his situation at a press conference on Monday lunchtime. He heartily clapped the Cowshed loyalists as he strode onto the pitch and made a beeline for them at the final whistle. In the autumn air, the waves to the galleries looked valedictory.

Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock, pictured on the touchline against Rotherham United on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

If the 74-year-old does pack in, he leaves Huddersfield in a good place, certainly better than back in February. And better to leave when the punters are wanting more.

Speaking to the press afterwards, he said: "There's a press conference on Monday at 1pm, I'll sure you'll be there. We'll discuss it then. I have enjoyed every minute of it here and am not prepared to talk about it (tonight).

“I think we (should) talk about a wonderful performance and how proud I am of the lads. They are such a genuine bunch and I can’t praise them enough.”

Warnock had the John Smith’s Stadium eating out of the palm of his hand on the previous occasion that Town hosted one of his former clubs at league level in Sheffield United on May 4.

Fond farewell: Neil Warnock looks set for his second departure from Huddersfield Town in three months after the 2-0 win over Rotherham United on Saturday. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

It was a night which turned into a party as Huddersfield’s ‘Great Escape’ from relegation was magnificently sealed.

Against another in Rotherham United on Saturday, there was a feeling of gratitude as opposed to euphoria.

The sort of in-character performance which you associate with successful Warnock sides of yore was administered.

There was industry, heart and coherence from a group of players operating as a unit. Everyone knew their roles and had each other’s backs. Defenders defended, midfielders ran and forwards threatened. Classic Warnock.

It was somewhat fitting that the two home goalscorers in Josh Koroma and Sorba Thomas are players whom Warnock has coaxed the best out of.

For Rotherham, by contrast, it was far less satisfactory.

Their flaky backline looked susceptible all afternoon and battles were lost. Down the flanks especially, but also down the middle.

Without an away success at this level since November, the next looks a million miles off on this evidence. After a fine home victory over Norwich City last time out, this was a smell-the-coffee moment. A 2-0 defeat flattered them; it could have been a good hiding.

Perhaps not to the extent of their recent cup loss at Stoke, but still plenty bruising nevertheless. The Millers have won just once in their last 18 league visits to Huddersfield, since a 3-0 victory in March 1964.

The visitors could not cope with Koroma and Thomas, while the physicality and presence of Delano Burgzorg, as unorthodox as he was at times, also spooked them.

The midfield looked lost without the injured Cafu. Jordan Hugill huffed and puffed up top, but there was no rhythm. The flow came from Huddersfield on the counter.

A week on from turning out for Penistone in the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League, Millers chief Matty Taylor was left stumped and far from bowled over.

Much was made of Swinton lad Ben Wiles facing his old club just 22 days after leaving. In the event, it was someone else with Rotherham connections in Koroma who got the ball rolling for Town.Rotherham switched off at the back post, allowing Koroma to confidently sweep the ball home from Thomas’s dangerous cross from the right.

It came when Cohen Bramall was down on the deck injured. Huddersfield rightly played to the whistle and profited.

Wiles missed a glorious chance to score against his hometown club before the break. On the restart, Rotherham briefly hinted at a revival, but it was illusionary. This was Town’s day and Warnock’s.

Lee Nicholls did bail the hosts out to make a splendid reaction save to deny Fred Onyedinma, who again showed his aerial prowess, early in the second half. Aside from that, the action was towards the other goal.

A fine block from Oli Rathbone, the one Millers player who looked capable of rising above the morass, thwarted Burgzorg.

The Dutchman then dragged a shot wide and Kian Harratt skied a sitter before Thomas scored the goal that his energy and endeavour merited from Koroma's cross, a confident first-time finish. And that was that.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Pearson, Helik, Ruffles; Thomas (Kasumu 90), Hogg (Edmonds-Green 55), Rudoni, Wiles, Koroma (Diarra 76); Harratt (Hudlin 77), Burgzorg (Headley 77). Unused substitutes: Maxwell, Jones, Jackson, Nakayama.

Rotherham United: Johansson; Lembikisa, Humphreys, Blackett, Bramall; Odoffin (Appiah 56), Tiehi; Green (Nombe 75), Rathbone (Clucas 75), Onyedinma; Hugill (Eaves 75). Unused substitutes: Phillips, Kelly, Revan, McGuckin, Douglas.