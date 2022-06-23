Last season’s Championship play-off finalists visit Birmingham City for their first away game on August 6.

Town’s first game against Yorkshire opposition is at home to Hull City on October 8 and they face further White Rose opponents that month with a trip to Rotherham United on October 15 and game at Middlesbrough on October 22.

The Terriers’ last game before the World Cup break is at home to Swansea on November 12 and they resume on December 10 with a Yorkshire derby at Sheffield United.

Huddersfield Town fans will be hoping their team goes one better than last season and seals promotion back to the Premier League Picture: John Walton/PA

Town visit Deepdale to face Preston on Boxing Day and host Rotherham in their final game of 2022 on December 29.

Town start 2023 with a New Year’s Day home match against Luton and head to Hull on January 14.

Huddersfield’s Easter games see them visit Watford on Good Friday (April 7) and host Blackburn on Easter Monday (April 10).

They welcome Sheffield United on April 22 and end the campaign at home to Reading on May 6.

JULY

Fri 29 Burnley H

AUGUST

Sat 6 Birmingham City A

Sat 13 Stoke City H

Tue 16 Norwich City A

Sat 20 Coventry City A

Sat 27 West Bromwich Albion H

Wed 31 Bristol City A

SEPTEMBER

Sat 3 Blackpool H

Sat 10 Queens Park Rangers A

Tue 13 Wigan Athletic H

Sat 17 Cardiff City H

OCTOBER

Sat 1 Reading A

Tue 4 Luton Town A

Sat 8 Hull City H

Sat 15 Rotherham United A

Tue 18 Preston North End H

Sat 22 Middlesbrough A

Sat 29 Millwall H

NOVEMBER

Wed 2 Sunderland H

Sat 5 Blackburn Rovers A

Sat 12 Swansea City H

DECEMBER

Sat 10 Sheffield United A

Sat 17 Watford H

Mon 26 Preston North End A

Thu 29 Rotherham United H

JANUARY

Sun 1 Luton Town H

Sat 7 FA Cup 3

Sat 14 Hull City A

Sat 21 Blackpool A

Sat 28 Bristol City H

FEBRUARY

Sat 4 Queens Park Rangers H

Sat 11 Wigan Athletic A

Wed 15 Stoke City A

Sat 18 Birmingham City H

Sat 25 Burnley A

MARCH

Sat 4 Coventry City H

Sat 11 West Bromwich Albion A

Wed 15 Norwich City H

Sat 18 Millwall A

APRIL

Sat 1 Middlesbrough H

Fri 7 Watford A

Mon 10 Blackburn Rovers H

Sat 15 Swansea City A

Tue 18 Sunderland A

Sat 22 Sheffield United H

Sat 29 Cardiff City A

MAY