Huddersfield Town against the 'world' as mad Andre Breitenreiter aims to get even after referees body admit to wrong decision in Championship game at Bristol City
Huddersfield Town’s German-born head coach was bitterly dismayed by those hugely controversial and erroneous events at the death at Bristol City last week which deprived the Terriers of two precious survival points.
Breitenreiter revealed on Thursday that the relegation-haunted Terriers have since been contacted by PGMOL (Professional Game Management Officials Limited) to inform them the decision to award a highly dubious penalty to the hosts deep in stoppage time in the 1-1 draw at Ashton Gate was ‘wrong’.
The Town chief is now assigned with trying to galvanise spirits again among his players following the latest bout of misfortune for his club.
He said: “We have to use the motivation for all the people around us and then we have to show all the people of the ‘world’ that we want to play in the Championship.
"We need 100 per cent of everyone to stay very, very close together."
Emotions were understandably running high following a potentially massive moment in the context of Town’s season when referee Rebecca Welch pointed to the spot in the tenth minute of added-on time to penalise Oliver Turton for a perceived deliberate handball, which was anything but.
Events certainly reinforced Breitenreiter’s pre-game call for VAR to be introduced in the Championship.
The Town boss, whose side welcome Swansea City on another huge game on Saturday, continued: “I think people can understand our reaction and emotion on (last) Saturday because it is not a joke to lose two points in 90+8 when the decision was wrong and the players and coaching staff could see it was not so clear like the referee said.
"It was also the same against Preston when it was (should be) no penalty and the offside goal against West Brom.
"It depends on every point at the end of the season. The positive is we played well, but we speak about the decisions of the referee. That is why the Championship needs VAR and then maybe it will be much easier to accept decisions."
Town have no fresh injury issues ahead of Saturday’s game.