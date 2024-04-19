Huddersfield Town’s German-born head coach was bitterly dismayed by those hugely controversial and erroneous events at the death at Bristol City last week which deprived the Terriers of two precious survival points.

Breitenreiter revealed on Thursday that the relegation-haunted Terriers have since been contacted by PGMOL (Professional Game Management Officials Limited) to inform them the decision to award a highly dubious penalty to the hosts deep in stoppage time in the 1-1 draw at Ashton Gate was ‘wrong’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Town chief is now assigned with trying to galvanise spirits again among his players following the latest bout of misfortune for his club.

Huddersfield Town coach Andre Breitenreiter, whose side host Swansea City on Saturday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

He said: “We have to use the motivation for all the people around us and then we have to show all the people of the ‘world’ that we want to play in the Championship.

"We need 100 per cent of everyone to stay very, very close together."

Emotions were understandably running high following a potentially massive moment in the context of Town’s season when referee Rebecca Welch pointed to the spot in the tenth minute of added-on time to penalise Oliver Turton for a perceived deliberate handball, which was anything but.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events certainly reinforced Breitenreiter’s pre-game call for VAR to be introduced in the Championship.

The Town boss, whose side welcome Swansea City on another huge game on Saturday, continued: “I think people can understand our reaction and emotion on (last) Saturday because it is not a joke to lose two points in 90+8 when the decision was wrong and the players and coaching staff could see it was not so clear like the referee said.

"It was also the same against Preston when it was (should be) no penalty and the offside goal against West Brom.

"It depends on every point at the end of the season. The positive is we played well, but we speak about the decisions of the referee. That is why the Championship needs VAR and then maybe it will be much easier to accept decisions."