Huddersfield Town ambassador Michael Hefele leaves club to link up with Carlos Corberan's West Bromwich Albion

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN club ambassador Michael Hefele has left the club to renew acquaintances with former Terriers head coach Carlos Corberan and join West Brom's coaching staff.

The German, a popular figure at the club and member of the 2016-17 side who were promoted to the Premier League, resigned his position on Friday, having accepted a coaching position with Albion.

Hefele, who joined Town from Dynamo Dresden in the summer of 2021, made 48 appearances for the club before departing for Nottingham Forest in 2018.

His career was cut short by injury and he returned to Huddersfield in an off-the-field capacity in 2021.

Huddersfield Town's Michael Hefele celebrates after winning the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London in 2017. (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

The 32-year-old has now returned to the Midlands to join the coaching staff at The Hawthorns.

A statement read: "A good opportunity, the club wishes Michael the very best in the future and thanks him for his work within the community since returning last summer.

