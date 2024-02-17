Huddersfield Town and Hull City share the player ratings plaudits even though Tigers take points
The Terriers were worthy of a point but ultimately had to suffer a dramatic 2-1 defeat.
Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1)
Lee Nicholls – got a hand to Jacob Greaves' first goal having made an excellent save to bring the corner about 6
Matty Pearson – kept his winger on a tight leash 6
Radinio Balker – strong performance from the January signing 7
Tom Lees – his usual solid self 6
Brodie Spencer – did well keeping Jaden Philogene reasonably quiet 7
Alex Matos – got stuck in 6
Jonathan Hogg – energetic in midfield after a short shift in midweek 7
Jack Rudoni – not a natural on the right wing, he came inside later 6
Alex Wiles – got forward from the hole 6
Sorba Thomas – the big threat without managing to find the end product 7
Josh Koroma – had a couple of shots but no surprise he made way 6
Substitutes:
Delano Burgzorg (for Koroma, 55) – Huddersfield improved when he came on 7
Brahima Diarra (for Matos, 55) – likewise 7
David Kasumu (for Wiles, 55) – gave energy to the midfield 6
Danny Ward (for Hogg, 76) – nothing really fell his way 5
Not used: Radulovic, Maxwell, Jones, Jackson, Nakayama.
Hull City (4-2-3-1)
Ryan Allsop – played well through the Huddersfield press at times, not so others, and might have done better with the equaliser 6
Regan Slater – started at right-back but had more impact when he moved into midfield 6
Alfie Jones – assisted his central defensvie partner but his main contribution was defensively 7
Jacob Greaves – a great way to mark his 200th appearance, with two good goals 8
Ryan Giles – not able to get forward as he can 6
Tyler Morton – suffered an injury around a quarter of an hour in and was unable to recover 6
Ozan Tufan – played as one of the deep midfielders and did very well there 7
Jaden Philogene – things would have been much smoother had he buried his stoppage-time chance 7
Fabio Carvalho – another attacking player who did not have the impact Liam Rosenior would have wanted 6
Anass Zaroury – when Billy Sharp plays, hull's wingers need to get more crosses in than they did on Saturday 6
Billy Sharp – unable to have much impact and substituted at half-time 5
Substitutes:
Matty Jacob (for Morton, 32) – Thomas worked the out-of-position left-back hard 5
Noah Ohio (for Sharp, HT) – struggled to get into a game largely being played at the other end 5
Abdulkadir Omur (for Carvalho, 63) – he crossed for the winner at the end of a good cameo 6
Greg Docherty (for Zaroury, 63) – got stuck in 5
Owen Coyle (for Tufan, 76) – difficult coming on late to deal with Huddersfield's best player on the day 5
Not used: McLoughlin, Traore, Pandur, Connolly.
