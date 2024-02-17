Huddersfield Town and Hull City share the player ratings plaudits even though Tigers take points

The Terriers were worthy of a point but ultimately had to suffer a dramatic 2-1 defeat.

Lee Nicholls – got a hand to Jacob Greaves' first goal having made an excellent save to bring the corner about 6

Matty Pearson – kept his winger on a tight leash 6

Radinio Balker – strong performance from the January signing 7

Tom Lees – his usual solid self 6

Brodie Spencer – did well keeping Jaden Philogene reasonably quiet 7

MATCH-WINNER: Hull City's Jacob Greaves celebrates

Alex Matos – got stuck in 6

Jonathan Hogg – energetic in midfield after a short shift in midweek 7

Jack Rudoni – not a natural on the right wing, he came inside later 6

Alex Wiles – got forward from the hole 6

Sorba Thomas – the big threat without managing to find the end product 7

Josh Koroma – had a couple of shots but no surprise he made way 6

Substitutes:

Delano Burgzorg (for Koroma, 55) – Huddersfield improved when he came on 7

Brahima Diarra (for Matos, 55) – likewise 7

David Kasumu (for Wiles, 55) – gave energy to the midfield 6

Danny Ward (for Hogg, 76) – nothing really fell his way 5

Not used: Radulovic, Maxwell, Jones, Jackson, Nakayama.

Ryan Allsop – played well through the Huddersfield press at times, not so others, and might have done better with the equaliser 6

Regan Slater – started at right-back but had more impact when he moved into midfield 6

Alfie Jones – assisted his central defensvie partner but his main contribution was defensively 7

Jacob Greaves – a great way to mark his 200th appearance, with two good goals 8

Ryan Giles – not able to get forward as he can 6

Tyler Morton – suffered an injury around a quarter of an hour in and was unable to recover 6

Ozan Tufan – played as one of the deep midfielders and did very well there 7

Jaden Philogene – things would have been much smoother had he buried his stoppage-time chance 7

Fabio Carvalho – another attacking player who did not have the impact Liam Rosenior would have wanted 6

Anass Zaroury – when Billy Sharp plays, hull's wingers need to get more crosses in than they did on Saturday 6

Billy Sharp – unable to have much impact and substituted at half-time 5

Substitutes:

Matty Jacob (for Morton, 32) – Thomas worked the out-of-position left-back hard 5

Noah Ohio (for Sharp, HT) – struggled to get into a game largely being played at the other end 5

Abdulkadir Omur (for Carvalho, 63) – he crossed for the winner at the end of a good cameo 6

Greg Docherty (for Zaroury, 63) – got stuck in 5

Owen Coyle (for Tufan, 76) – difficult coming on late to deal with Huddersfield's best player on the day 5