Huddersfield Town and Northern Ireland defender Brodie Spencer on Ibrox, Celtic Park and doing his late father proud

The impressive new kid-on-the-block at Huddersfield Town has already been afforded experiences that many far more seasoned footballers could only dream about.

Like making his senior debut for his country - even before he had even made his competitive bow for his club - for one.

While still a teenager, the boyhood Rangers supporter and Northern Ireland international has also strode out at two revered venues he holds dear in Ibrox and Windsor Park.

Huddersfield Town and Northern Ireland defender Brodie Spencer challenges Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Smith in the recent Championship fixture at the John Smith's Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

At the latter, he played alongside his football hero in Steven Davis.

Spencer has also played at the home of Rangers’ Old Firm rivals in Celtic. All have provided moments which he will always cherish.

If that wasn’t enough, the defender, recalled early from a fine loan spell at SPL side Motherwell - which saw him handed a playing perspective at two of the most famous stadiums in European football - faced 2023-24 treble winners Manchester City in his first game back at Town last month.

All that should help to explain why he is unlikely to be intimidated ahead of Town’s weekend fixture at a Southampton side who are unbeaten at league level since September 23 and have won their last ten fixtures in all competitions at St Mary’s, scoring 32 goals along the way.

Perhaps his most feted memory so far in 2023-24 arrived not at Ibrox, but on the other side of the Glasgow divide at Celtic Park on November 25, the day when the Terriers welcomed Saints in West Yorkshire.

Further north, Spencer was part of a Motherwell side who stunned Celtic by taking a late point in a 1-1 draw.

On whether it was his best moment, he said: “One hundred per cent. The Celtic Park atmosphere was absolutely unbelievable with how passionate the fans were.

"Obviously, growing up as a Rangers fan, it felt a wee bit better just to get that equaliser against them and be able to come off after competing against some of the best players in Scotland.

"As a lad growing up in Belfast, I grew up supporting Rangers and always backed them.

"To be able to go to Ibrox and play against players I have looked up to such as James Tavernier and be able to go head to head with him was also a lifetime experience and I am very grateful for that.

"To be able to play in front of a capacity crowd at Ibrox was unbelievable.

"Mentally, I have grown up so much, playing in that short spell of ‘men’s football.’ I was able to take so much out of it.”

And on lining up alongside his hero Davis, on his home debut for Northern Ireland versus Cyprus in June 2022, he commented: “To be able to make my debut with him on the pitch was something I will never forget.

"He is an absolute leader on and off the pitch and was an inspiration to a young lad who played football in Northern Ireland.”

Spencer’s adaptability, along with his mentality, form part of his considerable package.

He excelled at left-back in last weekend’s 4-0 drubbing of Sheffield Wednesday, in a dream start for caretaker manager Jon Worthington.

The Town stalwart will again take the team at Saints, while speculation continues over the permanent successor to Darren Moore.

Former Barnsley boss and ex-Northern Ireland international Michael Duff is among the frontrunners with the likes of Paul Heckingbottom also linked.

In his time at Motherwell, Spencer also showed his wares at left wing-back and is comfortable across the backline. It adds strings to his bow in his quest to establish himself for club and country.

He added: "With the international set-up, there’s always a lot of players in positions and some very good players who have played at the top levels.

"To show my versatility and be able to play on the left, right and in the middle means the manager has more of a reason to want to pick me in the squad.”

Spencer’s story is a wholesome one, having come through Shankhill Juniors and Cliftonville back in his native Belfast.

After a week’s trial in 2020, he signed a two-year scholarship with the Terriers which was followed by an initial one-year professional deal.

It was a proud moment for the youngster, although his own journey has been tinged with sadness. His father passed away when he was just 11 years old.

Spencer continued: “Every time I step onto that pitch, he’s always in my head. Everything I do is for him, not just on the pitch, but off it in my daily life.

"One of the Shankhill Juniors managers is coming over in the next few weeks to go to the Leeds game.