Huddersfield Town and QPR’s winless runs continue with draw in West Yorkshire

Huddersfield Town and QPR’s winless runs continued as two of the Championship’s out-of-form sides drew 1-1.

Jamal Lowe handed the visiting Hoops an early advantage when he pounced on a Matthew Lowton mistake to head home. A nervy Terriers outfit gradually grew in confidence and Martyn Waghorn marked his first start with a tap-in before the half-time whistle.

With both clubs yet to record their first victory of 2023, a frenetic second period followed but neither side could score a winner. Huddersfield saw their winless run stretch to five games in all competitions as they remained in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, QPR have failed to win since Neil Critchley’s first game in charge – a run of nine matches without victory. After a busy January window in which seven players were recruited at the John Smith’s Stadium, boss Mark Fotheringham switched to a new 4-3-3 system.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Mark Fotheringham, Manager of Huddersfield Town, reacts after the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship between Huddersfield Town and Hull City at John Smith's Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

And, after five changes and a tactical tweak, the hosts started brightly with Jack Rudoni delivering a teasing cross from a set-piece. However, the Terriers soon saw their positive start undone.

A misjudged Lowton back-pass sold debutant keeper Tomas Vaclik short, with an alert Lowe on hand to poke his header home inside 13 minutes. The Jamaica international continues his impressive start for the Rs, notching his second goal in four games since arriving on loan from Bournemouth last month.

Huddersfield responded positively and they were rewarded shortly before the interval. As the visitors looked destined to go into the break with a slender lead, the Terriers levelled thanks to two of their winter recruits.

An accurate Joseph Hungbo free-kick was saved well by Seny Dieng, but only into the path of the returning Ollie Turton, who teed up Waghorn for a tap-in. The 33-year-old forward, who joined on loan from Coventry in January, will not have had many easier goals in his career as he opened his Huddersfield account.

After the restart, both sides rallied in pursuit of their first victories of 2023 in a high-tempo and end-to-end second half. Fotheringham looked to the bench for inspiration with a triple substitution on the hour mark, as Anthony Knockaert made his bow after a loan move from Fulham.