Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United's Championship relegation rivals in trouble with EFL

BIRMINGHAM CITY – locked in a relegation battle along with Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United – have been charged by the EFL over alleged breaches of league regulations.

The charges have been issued to the club and individuals relating to a proposed takeover at St Andrew’s following an EFL investigation.

The EFL has not confirmed the identities of anyone involved but the charges allege a number of people were allowed to act as relevant persons and/or acquired control of the club without EFL approval.

TROUBLES: Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward (left) and Birmingham City's Dion Sanderson battle for the ball at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Tim Markland/PA.

The Blues – whose head coach is John Eustace (pictured) – currently sit 18th in the standings.#

They are seven points clear of third-bottom Huddersfield, while the Millers are perched one place above and two points clear of the Terriers.

Huddersfield closed the gap on both following their stirring 2-1 triumph over Birmingham at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, manager Neil Warnock’s first game in charge since returning to the club last week.

“Following the conclusion of an investigation into the proposed acquisition of control at Birmingham City, the EFL has today charged the club and a number of other individuals with alleged breaches of EFL Regulations,” an EFL statement read.

“The EFL has been considering whether the club, any Official(s), and/or any Persons involved with the proposed acquisition of control complied with the requirements of the regulations in relation to the Owners’ and Directors’ Test (OADT).

“Having comprehensively reviewed all relevant issues, the EFL has now determined there is sufficient evidence to justify issuing various charges of Misconduct.”

A club statement read: “Birmingham City acknowledges the decision of the EFL and its charges of the club with alleged breaches of EFL regulations following the conclusion of its investigation into the proposed acquisition of control.