Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United's Championship relegation six-pointers with Cardiff City moved by Sky Sports

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN'S crunch trip to South Wales to face relegation rivals Cardiff City has been rescheduled at the behest of Sky Sports - and will now kick off at noon on Sunday, April 30.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 6th Apr 2023, 18:30 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 18:57 BST

The game - a likely six-pointer at the bottom of the Championship - with Terriers boss Neil Warnock returning to one of his former clubs - was due to kick off at 3pm on Saturday, April 29.

But the TV companies have now deemed the fixture to be worthy of live coverage and Town fans must visit the Principality the following day.

As a gesture, Town will provide free coach travel to supporters wishing to attend the fixture. Ten coaches will be laid on by the club. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A general view of Cardiff City Stadium. (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images).A general view of Cardiff City Stadium. (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images).
Meanwhile, Rotherham United’s home game with Cardiff has also been moved by Sky Sports and will now take place on Thursday, April 27.

It means that the Millers’ scheduled match with Middlesbrough at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday, April 29 will now be moved to Monday, May 1.

