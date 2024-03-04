Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday lead the way in Yorkshire Team of the Week
Here’s the latest line-up in a 4-5-1 formation. And who is the manager?
Goalkeeper
Ryan Allsop (Hull City)
Some key contributions en route to a clean sheet for the Tigers at Deepdale against play-off chasing opponents.
Defence
Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United)
Calm and unflappable derby performance and pushed forward with confidence with Leeds having the extra man.
Jacob Greaves (Hull City)
Continued his excellent recent form with another commanding performance at Preston.
Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town)
Fine display against his former club and showed all his experience on derby day.
Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday)
Stood tall on his return to his old stomping ground to help Wednesday secure three precious points.
Midfield
Corey O’Keeffe (Barnsley)
Excelled on a rare outing as left wing-back and picked the opportune time to score his first goal for the Reds.
Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday)
Much like with Ihiekwe, Vaulks impressed at a place he knows pretty well. Strong showing at old club Rotherham.
Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town)
Striking with his peroxide hair-cut for sure, but it was his tireless display which really stood out on Saturday.
Herbie Kane (Barnsley)
Classy performance in the middle of the park at Wycombe from a class act.
Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town)
The young man continues to make a name for himself. A mature and collected display against Leeds. A player with a big future.
Striker
Ike Ugbo (Sheffield Wednesday)
Showed the value of persistence by finally grabbing the goal he was hinting at to win the South Yorkshire derby. Six in five now - bravo.
Manager/head coach: Danny Rohl (Sheffield Wednesday)