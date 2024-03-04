Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday lead the way in Yorkshire Team of the Week

Here’s the latest line-up in a 4-5-1 formation. And who is the manager?

Goalkeeper

Ryan Allsop (Hull City)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Rudoni impressed for Huddersfield Town as they took on Leeds United. Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Some key contributions en route to a clean sheet for the Tigers at Deepdale against play-off chasing opponents.

Defence

Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calm and unflappable derby performance and pushed forward with confidence with Leeds having the extra man.

Continued his excellent recent form with another commanding performance at Preston.

Fine display against his former club and showed all his experience on derby day.

Stood tall on his return to his old stomping ground to help Wednesday secure three precious points.

Midfield

Corey O’Keeffe (Barnsley)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Excelled on a rare outing as left wing-back and picked the opportune time to score his first goal for the Reds.

Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday)

Much like with Ihiekwe, Vaulks impressed at a place he knows pretty well. Strong showing at old club Rotherham.

Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town)

Striking with his peroxide hair-cut for sure, but it was his tireless display which really stood out on Saturday.

Herbie Kane (Barnsley)

Classy performance in the middle of the park at Wycombe from a class act.

Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young man continues to make a name for himself. A mature and collected display against Leeds. A player with a big future.

Striker

Ike Ugbo (Sheffield Wednesday)

Showed the value of persistence by finally grabbing the goal he was hinting at to win the South Yorkshire derby. Six in five now - bravo.