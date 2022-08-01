Harsley joins from Championship rivals Birmingham City, having also previously worked in coaching roles with Manchester City and Scunthorpe United, alongside Barnsley.

The 44-year-old will work alongside head coach Danny Schofield, fellow assistant Narcis Pèlach and head of goalkeeping Paul Clement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harsley - who holds the UEFA Pro License as well as a Master’s degree in sports science. first joined Barnsley as a senior professional development coach in October 2016 and went onto take charge of the first team in a caretaker role following the departure of Paul Heckingbottom to Leeds United in February 2018.

New Huddersfield Town assistant first-team coach Paul Harsley. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

He was in the dug-out for the home derby draw with Sheffield Wednesday before reverting to his former role following the arrival of Jose Morais.

That summer, Harsley moved to City as their new elite development squad manager.

He later joined Birmingham, where he worked as first team development coach.

Head of football Leigh Bromby said: “I didn’t know Paul personally before we started this process, but I was very aware of his work having come up against his sides over many years.

"I’ve always admired the way his teams play and, once we spoke, it was clear that his core beliefs about football, and the way he works with players, is very aligned with ours.

"It was important that we gave support to Danny and Narcis and Paul will bring different qualities to the group, but he will also fit very well with our existing staff in terms of his personality.

"He’s got great experience of football as a player and a coach over the last decade, both with senior players at Championship level and in developing young players – something that is very important to our club.