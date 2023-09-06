All Sections
Huddersfield Town appoint former Swansea City and Stoke City scouting supremo Lee Maybury as head of recruitment

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have added another key strategic footballing figure to their staff after bringing in former Swansea City chief scout Lee Maybury as their new head of recruitment.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST

Maybury started work this week after completing his notice period with the Welsh outfit and brings over 15 years of experience in player recruitment at a number of Premier League and Championship clubs.

They include Stoke City, where Maybury worked as head scout for seven years and forged a successful working relationship with Town’s sporting director Mark Cartwright.

He has also previously worked in recruitment roles at Burnley and Portsmouth and ran successful businesses outside of football.

New Huddersfield Town head of recruitment Lee Maybury. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.New Huddersfield Town head of recruitment Lee Maybury. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.
Maybury replaces Emyr Humphries, who left his role as recruitment supremo at Town last month.

It represents the second significant appointment of the week at Town, who brought in David Wetherall as in a new role as strategic advisor to the academy on Monday.

Cartwright said: "We’re delighted that Lee has joined the club from Swansea City this week.

"I’ve seen the quality of his work first-hand from our time working together previously at Stoke City.

"He’s one of the hardest working people I’ve dealt with in football, and we trust each other’s judgement in terms of what good looks like. That’s vitally important.

"Lee and I only form part of our recruitment process. We have a real blend of qualitative and quantitative methodology, with our analysis team playing just as important a role.

"With a mixture of data, video footage and live work, we then present the best fitting players for our club and roles within our team to the manager."

