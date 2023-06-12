A new era at the Championship club has moved a significant step closer and once US businessman Nagle receives statutory clearance from the Government, the takeover will be formally completed.
Manchester-born Edwards will replace outgoing managing director David Baldwin and will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the club. Baldwin will continue to serve in an advisory role to the club's board of directors.
Edwards has worked for the past eight years as president of the United Soccer League (USL) in the United States, overseeing the transformation of professional divisions in the States and the growth in the USL from 11 professional clubs to 31 across two divisions.
Edwards said: “I am thrilled to be joining Huddersfield Town as CEO to help lead the next phase of growth for the club.
“Having worked in professional football for 25 years, I recognise both the great honour and the great responsibility of being a part of this historic club’s future.
"I’m excited at the potential to work with the prospective new owner, Kevin Nagle, and have been impressed with his vision for what can be achieved here as well as his commitment to the club and to this community."