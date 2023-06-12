HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have appointed Jake Edwards as their new chief executive officer with Kevin M Nagle's takeover of the club having also received clearance from the English Football League - and now in the final stages of completion.

A new era at the Championship club has moved a significant step closer and once US businessman Nagle receives statutory clearance from the Government, the takeover will be formally completed.

Manchester-born Edwards will replace outgoing managing director David Baldwin and will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the club. Baldwin will continue to serve in an advisory role to the club's board of directors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards has worked for the past eight years as president of the United Soccer League (USL) in the United States, overseeing the transformation of professional divisions in the States and the growth in the USL from 11 professional clubs to 31 across two divisions.

New Huddersfield Town ceo Jake Edwards (Picture: William Early/HTAFC)

Edwards said: “I am thrilled to be joining Huddersfield Town as CEO to help lead the next phase of growth for the club.

“Having worked in professional football for 25 years, I recognise both the great honour and the great responsibility of being a part of this historic club’s future.