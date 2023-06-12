All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Huddersfield Town appoint former USL chief Jake Edwards as new CEO

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have appointed Jake Edwards as their new chief executive officer with Kevin M Nagle's takeover of the club having also received clearance from the English Football League - and now in the final stages of completion.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 12th Jun 2023, 21:26 BST

A new era at the Championship club has moved a significant step closer and once US businessman Nagle receives statutory clearance from the Government, the takeover will be formally completed.

Manchester-born Edwards will replace outgoing managing director David Baldwin and will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the club. Baldwin will continue to serve in an advisory role to the club's board of directors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Edwards has worked for the past eight years as president of the United Soccer League (USL) in the United States, overseeing the transformation of professional divisions in the States and the growth in the USL from 11 professional clubs to 31 across two divisions.

Most Popular
New Huddersfield Town ceo Jake Edwards (Picture: William Early/HTAFC)New Huddersfield Town ceo Jake Edwards (Picture: William Early/HTAFC)
New Huddersfield Town ceo Jake Edwards (Picture: William Early/HTAFC)

Edwards said: “I am thrilled to be joining Huddersfield Town as CEO to help lead the next phase of growth for the club.

“Having worked in professional football for 25 years, I recognise both the great honour and the great responsibility of being a part of this historic club’s future.

"I’m excited at the potential to work with the prospective new owner, Kevin Nagle, and have been impressed with his vision for what can be achieved here as well as his commitment to the club and to this community."

Related topics:USLEnglish Football LeagueGovernmentManchester