Huddersfield Town assistant coach Narcis Pelach departs club - paving way for move to Championship rivals Norwich City

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN assistant coach Narcis Pelach has reached an agreement to leave the club after three seasons at the John Smith's Stadium.
Leon Wobschall
Published 25th May 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 13:02 BST

The 34-year-old is now set to become part of the backroom team at Norwich City - managed by ex-Terriers chief David Wagner, according to reports.

Pelach took caretaker charge of Town on two occasions in 2022-23 following the departures of Danny Schofield in the autumn and Mark Fotheringham in February.

The Spaniard took charge of 1-0 home victory over Cardiff City in September and the away defeats at Wigan Athletic and Stoke City in late winter.

Narcis Pelach.Narcis Pelach.
Pelach, a former player and coach in his homeland with Girona and head coach of third tier sides UE Figueres and Peralada, joined the Terriers in July 2020 as part of Carlos Corberán’s backroom team.

He was part of Neil Warnock’s technical staff during the club's outstanding 'Great Escape' from relegation earlier this spring.

Town managing director Dave Baldwin added: "On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank Narcís for his dedication to the club over the past three seasons.

"He now wants to explore a new challenge, and the timing works for the club too as we look to start afresh with a new beginning.

"Narcís has been a very popular person at the Millers Oils High Performance Complex and we wish him all the best for the future.”

