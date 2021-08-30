A couple of votes apiece for Rotherham United and Barnsley as well.

Here’s our line-up in a 4-4-2 formation.

Goalkeeper

Michael Smith celebrates scoring Rotherham's second goal against Doncaster (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Brad Collins (Barnsley)

The Reds number one has had a strong start to the campaign and saved his side’s bacon with a couple of big second-half blocks to deny a dominant Birmingham side at Oakwell.

Defence

Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough)

Michal Helik of Barnsley FC (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Set up Boro’s leveller with a barnstorming run and was a potent presence on the right, while being diligent in his defensive duties against Blackburn.

Michal Helik (Barnsley)

An admiring Markus Schopp spoke about the big Pole’s leadership skills after Saturday’s game. Made a number of timely blocks and was a dominant force. Again.

Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday)

Hull City's Tom Huddlestone (Picture: Tony Johnson)

With the ink still drying on his contract extension, Iorfa showed his importance to the Owls’ cause with another stout performance. Wednesday’s best in a surprise loss at Morecambe.

Levi Colwill (Huddersfield Town)

Celebrated his England under-21 call-up in the best possible fashion with another eye-catching performance as Town put Reading to the sword. Given licence to push forward and used it well, while being rock-solid at the back. Super signing.

Midfield

Sorba Thomas of Huddersfield Town (Picture: John Early/Getty Images)

Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town)

Crowned a fine start to the season with a brilliant and bewitching display against Reading, who could not handle him on Saturday. A rising star.

Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town)

Rolled back the years with a vintage Hogg type performance versus the Royals. Governed the midfield.

Tom Huddlestone (Hull City)

Form is temporary, class is permanent. Huddlestone displayed poise and aplomb on his second Hull ‘debut’ and underlined what he brings to the table with a classy show against Bournemouth.

Kieran Sadlier of Rotherham United (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Kieran Sadlier (Rotherham United)

Silenced the taunts from supporters of his former club Doncaster Rovers on derby day by turning in an excellent performance full of threat and quality.

Forwards

Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town)

Arguably produced his best display since returning to Town last summer. His hold-up work was excellent and he also helped himself to a morale-boosting goal into the bargain.

Michael Smith (Rotherham United)

How Rotherham supporters will be praying that he remains at the Millers when the transfer window closes on Tuesday night. Underlined his importance to the Millers’ cause with a strong and resounding performance which was too much for struggling Doncaster. Helped himself to both goals on derby day.

Manager/head coach

Carlos Corberan (Huddersfield Town)

Has orchestrated a dramatic and sudden turnaround to lead Huddersfield up to fourth in the Championship