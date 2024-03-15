Town, who occupy the final relegation position, make the short trip to a Millers side who are hopelessly adrift at the foot of the table and destined to return to League One shortly.

Mathematical confirmation is likely to arrive at the end of this month or in early April if their current form continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers, who have lost their last nine league and are winless in 14 matches in all competitions and have won just three times in 37 league games so far this term, are 19 adrift of second-from-bottom Sheffield Wednesday with nine games to play.

Huddersfield Town manager Andre Breitenreiter gestures during the Sky Bet Championship match against West Brom at the John Smith's Stadium. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Town, who have lost their last two matches against West Brom and Cardiff City after starting promisingly under Breitenreiter, are seeking to sign off before the international break with a much-needed victory.

Breitenreiter believes that if his players show the right attitude and fight amid what he expects to be a physical assault from the hosts, then they will prevail on the day at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

On the task ahead for Town, who triumphed 2-0 in the reverse fixture at the John Smith’s Stadium in the autumn, Breitenreiter said: “It’s about attitude, discipline and the fight against Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They play many, many long balls and we have to fight for the second balls. In this situation, you always need players with heart and passion and this is sometimes more important than quality.

"But we also need quality in playing because we want it to make the difference.