Huddersfield Town boss Andre Breitenreiter confirms one big change for Ipswich Town game - which has ramifications for Leeds United
Ipswich require a point in their huge encounter with Huddersfield, whose relegation will be officially confirmed following the game at Portman Road, to ensure promotion to the Premier League.
To survive in the second tier, second-from-bottom Town need to win and overcome a huge goal difference of 15 goals with Plymouth Argyle and also hope Birmingham, alongside Argyle, fail to win – with Breitenreiter’s side all but down in reality.
The hosts will be massive favourites in Suffolk, but if Town can spring an almighty surprise and pick up three points, then Leeds can still nick second spot if they beat Southampton at Elland Road with their goal difference being better.
Breitenreiter will make a change in goal with Chris Maxwell pencilled in for his first appearance under the German, who insists that decision is nothing to do with the prowess or character of number one Lee Nicholls.
Maxwell’s last appearance was on Boxing Day.
Breitenreiter, whose side have won two of his 12 games in charge, said: “We will change the goalkeeper because Chris Maxwell deserves to start one game when I am in charge because he was professional the whole time and is absolutely clear and he has been there all season and deserves to play.
"We spoke to Lee and Max and both are fine. This is one change and nothing to do with the behaviour because Lee is absolutely a good character and sad about the result of the team.”
