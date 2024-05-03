Ipswich require a point in their huge encounter with Huddersfield, whose relegation will be officially confirmed following the game at Portman Road, to ensure promotion to the Premier League.

To survive in the second tier, second-from-bottom Town need to win and overcome a huge goal difference of 15 goals with Plymouth Argyle and also hope Birmingham, alongside Argyle, fail to win – with Breitenreiter’s side all but down in reality.

The hosts will be massive favourites in Suffolk, but if Town can spring an almighty surprise and pick up three points, then Leeds can still nick second spot if they beat Southampton at Elland Road with their goal difference being better.

Huddersfield Town head coach André Breitenreiter, pictured at the final whistle after the Terriers' heavy home loss to Swansea City. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Breitenreiter will make a change in goal with Chris Maxwell pencilled in for his first appearance under the German, who insists that decision is nothing to do with the prowess or character of number one Lee Nicholls.

Maxwell’s last appearance was on Boxing Day.

Breitenreiter, whose side have won two of his 12 games in charge, said: “We will change the goalkeeper because Chris Maxwell deserves to start one game when I am in charge because he was professional the whole time and is absolutely clear and he has been there all season and deserves to play.