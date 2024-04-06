Jackson, in his first start under Breitenreiter - his previous start was on January 28 - had a difficult first half before being withdrawn.

Meanwhile, substitute Edwards, a late substitute, also received some censure from pockets of fans when he came on.

The emotions at the final whistle were at least ones of pure delight and relief after another replacement in Rhys Healey breathed the kiss of life into Town’s survival fight with a dramatic winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time with the only goal of the game as the Terriers moved out of the relegation zone with their first win in seven matches.

Huddersfield Town boss André Breitenreiter, pictured during his side's dramatic win over relegation rivals Millwall. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Breitenreiter, left to savour his first home victory in charge afterwards – he celebrated with his players after Healey’s late saver - said: “One thing I want to say is that our fans were great and they gave us big support.

"But I don’t like it when they criticise players like Ben Jackson and Tom Edwards.

"I will always fight for my players and I don’t like this. It doesn’t just help the players and the whole club and town when things like that happen.

"Both players helped us to win this game today. When there is pressure on some players because of the supporters, it doesn’t help.

"We have to win all together and we need the respect for all the players.”

Breitenreiter, in his 50th day in charge at Town, saw his side find a way in the nick of time in a psychologically huge moment in their campaign on a day which saw them move up a place out of the bottom three.

The win had the bonus of dragging Millwall back into relegation trouble and on the day, the Londoners could have no complaints at the final outcome after a risk-averse performance in the main.

On his side’s performance, Breitenreiter continued: “It was a massive big win.

"We started terrible for the first 25 minutes and we didn’t play the plan and I was really, really angry, because they didn’t play the things we wanted to play.

"With the pressure, you could see it was not an easy situation for some players with the wind in our backs in the first half. But then we changed after 25 minutes when I spoke to the players.

"We were much better and created chances and were braver. Also in the second half, it was a game on one goal and a lot of opportunities, but we didn’t score. But one of my assistant coaches said ‘okay, wait, 92 minutes, we will score’ and it was 94.

"It was really good to see and we deserved it and it was so good to see so many happy faces.

"We need clean sheets and then it’s much easier to win. It was not a really beautiful game, but we couldn’t expect that. Millwall are a team who are fighting hard and compact.