The former AFC Wimbledon player will miss out with a hamstring problem which he has been managing in the past week or so.

Rudoni played in both Easter fixtures against Coventry City and Stoke City, with the injury coming to light in training on Wednesday.

Captain Jonathan Hogg, who missed Monday’s game at Stoke, will also again be absent for Saturday’s six-pointer with the Lions.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Rudoni. Picture: Getty.

Breitenreiter said: "Jack Rudoni is a little bit of a surprise for me. He experienced (yesterday) that he felt not so good in the last 10 to 12 days, but he played in the last two games.

"But he feels no better and he decided that it’s better to take a break and he is not available on Saturday.

"He spoke to the physiotherapist and it was okay. He took the decision to play in the last two weeks and now it is not possible as he felt worse, so he is not available and it adds to the many injury-related absences of experienced and important players.

"But we have to look for new solutions and there are good challenges for the coaching staff.

"But we saw in the training session that we have high motivated on the training pitch and a good situation with the forwards and all the players want to stay on the pitch on Saturday. There is a lot of competition in the training.”

Defenders Radinio Balker and Tom Lees will again miss out, but striker Danny Ward could be involved following a back issue.

Breitenreiter added: “Radinio Balker has a muscle injury and is maybe out for the next weeks. We will have to wait for the next steps. It’s not possible for him to play.

"Jonathan Hogg has a shoulder injury and now we are looking for a specialist to make some more tests. He is not available for Saturday and the same with Tom Lees.

"He trained today (Thursday) on the pitch with the physios, but he is no option for Saturday.