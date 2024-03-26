Huddersfield Town boss Andre Breitenreiter on how the Championship compares to the 2.Bundesliga in Germany

Namely, that the second tier of English football is far more demanding and intense than its German equivalent of the 2.Bundesliga.

That currently contains some famous names such as Breitenreiter's former club Schalke, Hamburg, Kaiserslautern, Hertha Berlin and Hannover.

Most Championship teams are fighting for something as the 2023-24 campaign prepares for a thrilling climax at both ends of the table.

Four teams are in the mix for two automatic promotion slots. There is intensity in the chase for the final play-off spot, while there is intrigue aplenty in the fight to avoid relegation.

Huddersfield are one of a plethora of clubs battling to preserve their Championship status. Among that number are Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

The Easter programme will carry particular importance this season with Town hosting play-off chasing Coventry on Good Friday before travelling to Stoke for a 'six-pointer' at the bottom on Easter Monday.

Another crunch clash takes place on Saturday week when Town entertain fellow strugglers Millwall.

On whether it is stronger than its German counterpart, Breitenreiter said: "Yes, because there are only 34 games to play and one cup (in Germany).

"The difference is also maybe in tactics. The game is quicker and more intense than the 2.Bundesliga. That is a bit slower and more with technical things and clearer in structure than here.

"Here, there is more of a will to score and the desire to play quick transition play is much higher. It’s a difference.

"But both leagues are really good with high quality, good players and traditional clubs and with fantastic stadiums. I enjoy it and its good to be here.

"I didn’t think that the league is (would be) so strong. I knew it was the best secon d league in the world but (probably) near to the second Bundesliga.