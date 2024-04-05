Third-from-bottom Town are winless in their last six matches and are yet to triumph in three matches at the John Smith’s Stadium under the German.

Pressure could be ratcheted up further ahead of the game, should the side currently one place above Town in Plymouth Argyle - just outside of the drop zone ahead of kick-off on Friday - win at rock-bottom Rotherham United.

They face a Millwall side who lost at the Millers on Easter Monday - and became the first team to be beaten by the South Yorkshire strugglers in 2024 - and should Town prevail, then the Lions will be dragged back into real relegation danger.

Huddersfield Town head coach Andre Breitenreiter, whose side face a huge Championship home game with Millwall on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Breitenreiter said: “I am absolutely positive that we can celebrate maybe a dirty win and three points. The way and the style of play, I don’t care.

"It’s a strong game against Millwall, who are an experienced team with tall players who play with many long balls and they defend compact as a team, so it needs patience and calm and also from supporters.

"We need to play when it’s possible and then I am sure we can score a goal. We’ve played well (in patches) in the last few games.

"If we can win in a dirty way, then I will be fine.”

Town have selection issues in central defence and especially in the middle of the park.

Senior centre-backs Tom Lees and Radinio Balker are out alongside two midfield mainstays in Jack Rudoni and Jonathan Hogg.

Breitenreiter, who has pledged to make ‘brave decisions’ in his line-up, added: “We nominate some players from the B team maybe for the squad because there are not so many players in central defence or in midfield.

"But when you observe David Kasumu and Alex Matos at Stoke, we have to speak about positive things and they did it well and will start again, if nothing happens until Saturday.

"I’m sure we have good players in those positions and then we have to take other decisions for Saturday.

"Brahima Diarra played in the B team (on Wednesday) and I watched the game as I am interested in the B team and watching the young players.

"You can see he is also not (fully) fit as he lost so many games in the last few months.

"Kieran Phillips played for the B team and did it well. But with his knee over a long time because he had a lot of injuries…. I am tired to always speak about injuries! But it’s the situation he had and also the truth.

"But we have to accept and find the best way to cross the line.

"Tom Iorpenda stayed in the squad, but also had a little problem last Monday.

"Now we must forget the past and look only forward. I am happy with Pat Jones who started for the first time in an away game (at Stoke).