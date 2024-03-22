Instead of providing a catalyst, the Terriers careers of Bojan Radulovic, Rhys Healey and Radinio Balker have yet to get going so far.

Balker - a pacy ball-playing centre-half - has shown a few fleeting glimpses of what he is capable of in fairness, in between a couple of minor injury issues.

More significant problems have stymied strikers Bojan Radujovic and Rhys Healey, as it stands.

Huddersfield Town head coach André Breitenreiter, pictured at last weekend's Championship game at Rotherham United. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Fitness and injury concerns have ensured that Radulovic has made just two starts since joining - the same number as Healey, who has been sidelined since injuring his groin in early February.

In that regard, the international break probably comes at a good time for the trio, seeking to make up for lost time when the Championship resumes on Good Friday.

For his part, head coach Andre Breitenreiter has pledged to be ‘clever’ in regards to the training-ground work that they undertake, mindful that it is not the time in the season to overload them, for risk of further relapses.

The real work that the German envisages will only begin in the summer.

Breitenreiter said: “They signed in January and then had a lot of injuries. That’s football. It can happen.

“Being good players, it is not easy for their situation. They wanted to have a good start to help.

"But they also didn’t play for a long time. The season ended in Finland in October, three months out (before Radulovic signing).

"Radinio also didn’t play so many games. Then you go into a very good league in the Championship; a hard, intensive league with many games.

"This happens and we cannot change this and we have to make things clever. We cannot train like I am used to because of injuries and now we have to stay in the league.

"In the pre-season, we can start like I am used to and want to make them fit and build up a structure and playing philosophy. Now, we have to do the right things for this team in this moment.”

In this time in charge so far, what Breitenreiter has at least been able to do is get a fair grasp of his players’ personalities.

That understanding will increase in the international hiatus, with more ‘quality’ time to do that and get to know his squad even better.

He added: "I have so many talks every day and when I go to bed at night, I think in English! It’s really exciting and I speak every day to players as its important for me to have a connection to understand them and their private lives and give them some help because of my experience.

"Also as a father, this is important – but normal for me as my job as a manager.

"We will have more talks and maybe there’s a chance to get to know them better.

