Substitute Rhys Healey's last-gasp winner against Millwall secured Town's first victory in seven matches to move them out of the relegation zone, with Nagle in attendance after flying over from California.

Breitenreiter said: "I spoke to our owner and invited him to come to the dressing room as it was his first home win with me as manager and he also spoke to the team (after) and he was really happy and full of emotions.

"Now we have to recover and make the next step. We need some more wins and it was a good start. For the wins, we have to work hard."

Breitenreiter joined in the celebrations following Healey's dramatic 94th-minute intervention in an emotional moment for Town amid a hard campaign.

The Town head coach, whose side won for the first time on home soil under his watch, added: "It is always emotional when you score a goal in added time.

"The players were running to the touchline and I was a former player and feel the emotions of the players.

"I was happy for the players and whole staff as they have worked hard and it was good to have this moment to celebrate the win and the win will give us much confidence.

"We deserved the points and stuck together until the last minute. This is the way we have to go."

There was one sour point for Breitenreiter, who expressed disappointment that some fans jeered home player Ben Jackson in the first half and late substitute Tom Edwards when he came on.

Breitenreiter said: “One thing I want to say is that our fans were great and they gave us big support.

"But I don’t like it when they criticise players like Ben Jackson and Tom Edwards.

“I will always fight for my players and I don’t like this. It doesn’t help the players, club and town when things like that happen.