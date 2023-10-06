Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore closes book on time at Sheffield Wednesday - and moves on after Dejphon Chansiri episode
The Huddersfield Town manager makes his first Hillsborough return tomorrow after just over a fortnight in charge of the Terriers, having left the Owls in June.
Chairman Dejphon Chansiri went public on two occasions to claim that Moore's exit was down to his financial demands - something that the 49-year-old strongly refuted in late August.
Moore revealed he wished Chansiri well on the eve of the new season and says that he moved on following the events of mid-summer.
Asked if he has spoken to the Owls chief since, he said: "Not at all. The only time was when they had the first game of the season and I just wished him well when they were live on Sky against Southampton and I wished the club well going forward.
"I messaged and wished him well. Since then, I've not spoken to him.
"There's been enough in the press and media about that (departure). My thing is to bring it back to the game on Saturday.
"For me, it's the next fixture and apart from me knowing the infrastructure of the club and going back in there and knowing my way in and out, that will be that."
Despite the circumstances of his exit, Moore insists that nothing will tarnish memories of a joyous chapter in his career.
He added: "It's football and we understand it is. It's happened. I look back at that as a good time. When you look back at the two seasons, it was a record number of points, clean sheets, goals scored and all sorts of things we wanted to do.
"But now that time has passed. Stepping back into the arena, I am there with Huddersfield Town and I am so appreciative for their fans making me feel so welcome."