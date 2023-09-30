Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore makes a candid admission regarding substitutions after his side's late draw with Ipswich Town
Town forged a deserved breakthrough just after the hour mark from Delano Burgzorg, having earlier been denied by the heroics of visiting custodian Tomas Vladky, who made several outstanding saves.
But injury issues for Jonathan Hogg and Yuta Nakayama – and Sorba Thomas to a lesser extent - saw the hosts forced to make changes which disrupted their rhythm, according to the Town chief, taking charge of his first game in front of home supporters.
Ipswich, who made several changes of their own which had a telling effect in the final quarter, levelled late on when interval substitute Brandon Williams headed home.
While there were disappointment at the end for Town, there was also perspective as their five-match programme in September ended without defeat, while they prevented Ipswich – who moved to the summit with their share of the spoils – from registering a sixth successive victory in all competitions.
Moore said: "I think looking at it, it was a good solid performance and we set out our stall very early by disrupting their play and Ipswich settling into a rhythm and pattern. We got in and amongst them and got the ball forward well into threatening areas of the game.
"If I had one criticism, it's that I think we could have capitalised more on the chances we created. I thought we deserved to get our noses in front and would have liked to see us extend that.
"But the game was disrupted with the substitutions we were forced to make from our point of view, with Yuta and Hoggy coming off and Sorba and probably the front two coming off. It disrupted the rhythm and allowed Ipswich a little bit of momentum back into the game.
"The pleasing thing was that when Ipswich did score, we didn’t allow them to go on and win the game. It would have been a travesty from our point of view.
"We didn’t win, but made sure we didn’t lose it and it was a positive afternoon of football played by us on the front foot and engaging our opponents and setting a positive atmosphere.
"Hoggy's calf was tightening up, so we couldn’t take the risk with him, so that was a forced change.
"Yuta had a knock, that was a forced change. Sorba (Thomas) was cramping up, that was forced really. We then just felt that Josh (Koroma) and Del (Burgzorg) started to fatigue towards the end and we tried to freshen it up.
"I think the subs really made a difference with what they were able to bring on. I think the subs worked more for Ipswich than they did for us.”