Moore heads into the game under growing pressure and Town will find themselves in the bottom three and swap places with the R’s if the hosts triumph in West London.

In his post-match video diary after last weekend’s frustrating draw at Blackburn - when fourth-from-bottom Town missed several chances to take three points - chairman Kevin Nagle increased the heat on the Terriers chief and said that the QPR game was a ‘must-win’ one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Town chairman said: “I’m really worried. I don’t like to look behind us, but not far behind us is an organisation called QPR. We play them next week. All bets are off on that one, we have to win.

Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore.

"Everybody’s under a ton of pressure, and I don’t want to be sitting here a week from tonight in a different spot, let’s just put it that way.”

Asked if he was worried about concerns that he could potentially lose his job should Town lose to their direct rivals. Moore commented: “For me, looking at the situation, it’s the business and gig that we sign up for.

"When you come in as a manager of a football club, you know the industry and the business and it’s what we signed up for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For us and for me to isolate one game on Sunday, that is something I’ve never put in my situation. I am manager of the football club and my job is to prepare the team to go and win games.

"The bits and pieces in the media, we get and understand, but it is the industry and it will never change.”

Moore insists that he remains unflustered by Nagle’s comments which criticised recent performances and insists that he is well within his rights to comment about on-pitch affairs and views it as a sign of his passion.

He said: “It’s helpful as it clearly shows our chairman is a passionate man and wants to win football matches and that’s what is echoed to the whole football club. Players. staff and myself share in that. The chairman is leading from the front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve never worked with any chairman at a football club who does not want to win matches.

"He’s a very successful man in terms of his business and he’s bringing the winning mentality and desire to the football club. We endorse what the chairman says. He’s leading from the front and showing great support to the club.”

On Nagle’s declaration that it is a ‘must-win’ game, he added: "It is always a must-win game as it’s the next one up. We always plan and prepare to go and win a football match, and it’s never been any different.

"Of course, it’s a must-win game and we look forward to the game on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re always looking ahead of what’s above us and moving away and that’s always been the mindset and mentality. The league positions are what they are on Sunday.”

Matty Pearson (calf) could return to the squad after being out since mid-December, while Town will make a ‘last minute’ call on January signing Radinho Balker after his recent illness.