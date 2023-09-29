DARREN MOORE says that the key development in his opening week as Huddersfield Town manager so far has had nothing to do with Monday's encouraging comeback draw at Coventry City - and everything to do with something else.

Moore takes charge of his opening Championship game as Town chief against Ipswich on Saturday - when he will be introduced to Terriers supporters at the John Smith's Stadium ahead of kick-off.

His opening night at the helm saw Town secure a hard-earned point in a 1-1 draw at the CBS Arena to get him off on the right foot - and his focus this week has been on not only the training ground, but getting to know his players on a one-to-one level.

Moore said: "It's probably the most important ingredient this week.

"It brings that understanding and communication and it's about getting to understand them as 'men' before we get to the footballing side. That's been the most important aspect.

"Getting to meet them in person, it's a joy getting to work with them, but getting to know their personalities is a huge bonus."

David Kasumu and Danny Ward remain sidelined for the Terriers, but Josh Ruffels is available again.

Moore continued: "David Kasumu and Danny Ward are the two that we're still finding a bit more about in terms of where they're at. Other than that the players have all trained.

"We're still waiting to get prognoses on those two because our main physio and doctor has been away with a bout of Covid, but hopefully he'll be back in a few days and we'll get a clearer picture."

Town an Ipswich side who have made an outstanding start to the new season and harnessed the momentum from last season's exemplary promotion campaign.

The Suffolk outfit are level on points with leaders Leicester City, and have lost just one league game this season. They come to West Yorkshire on the back of a five-match winning sequence in all competitions.

The Town chief added: "They've got real momentum. They got the group and squad that they wanted in last season, they got promoted and they've continued on that wave to make a really good start to the season.

"It's a great game for us that we're looking forward to in front of our own fans. From the ways the boys performed the other night, we're encouraged and we're looking forward to it.

"Obviously the last couple of seasons I've been up against them, and now at Huddersfield we're looking forward to the game and carrying on what we've started and keeping our own momentum going.