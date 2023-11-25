HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Darren Moore admits that the club’s January transfer window plans could be complicated by two international competitions which take place early in the new year.

Moore, whose fourth-from-bottom Championship side have won just one game in nine matches under his watch and are down on options in some key areas, is keen on doing some important pieces of business early in the winter window.

A number of meetings among the club's staff have taken place.

One issue is the African Cup of Nations in the Year – from January 13 to February 11. Meanwhile, the Asia Cup starts on January 12 and runs until February 10.

Town are likely to lose Japanese international Yuta Nakayama to the latter competition.

Moore, whose side host Southampton today, said: “There's a cup competition that is going to happen in Asia and AFCON. As much as we want to do business early, there’s hurdles that we've got to navigate and overcome in terms of that.

“(Doing business) as soon as the January window opens is not always the case because of those external factors that you have to manage as a lot of people don't necessarily want to let players go.

“So as much as we are targeting (early) January, there's other bits that you have to take into consideration that are hidden, so it might not be as easy as it seems.”

Moore has confirmed that bringing back Jordan Rhodes from his loan spell at League One outfit Blackpool remains an option.

Striker Rhodes has excelled during his time at Bloomfield Road, netting 10 times in 15 appearances for the Seasiders.

Other players including Aaron Rowe, Brodie Spencer and Kieran Phillips remain on loan at other clubs, with potential recall options in January. Moore said: “He (Rhodes) is our player and one of the players out on loan and he's one of the ones out there playing regular football.”

Meanwhile, Moore, under-fire from some sections of supporters following Town's recent run of form, has urged everyone connected with the club to stick together during a crunch time in the season.