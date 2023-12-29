BITTERLY-DISAPPOINTED Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore was left to rue his side being on the wrong side of ‘fine margins’ on a night when a 'fairytale’ story for full debutant Jacob Chapman was cruelly dashed against Middlesbrough.

With the game level at 1-1, Chapman made a brilliant penalty save to deny Boro captain Jonny Howson on 83 minutes after Ben Wiles was penalised for bringing down Morgan Rogers.

Just 35 seconds later, Howson saw his shot from the resultant corner bounce into the net to steal Chapman’s thunder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was cruel on Town, who delivered an excellent performance following on from their 3-0 victory over Blackburn.

Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore barks out the orders versus Middlesbrough. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Boro had taken the lead early in the second half through Josh Coburn, but it was soon cancelled out by Michal Helik’s leveller.

Moore said: “I didn’t envisage us being on the losing side after that performance.

"But that’s football and the players have to keep their heads up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What is doing Huddersfield Town are small lapses in concentration.

"I thought it was a really good game and credit to the players for the performance.

"It was fine margins. It was a difficult game, but the performance was there.

"When the performance is there, the result is never too far away. We were in control of the game and took the game to the opposition. What has done us is a split-second of concentration."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Howson’s goal and Chapman’s penalty save, Moore added: "We didn’t get a first-time contact and a second regain. He didn’t get first-time contact and if he got a clean contact, it goes over. But it hit the ground and went in off the bar.

"I can only speak on behalf of the players that it was an outstanding full-stretch save (for the penalty). There was nothing wrong with the penalty. That’s what we were all gutted for after. On a night when the fairytale line was for Chappers, it was not to be.”

Moore confirmed that Jonathan Hogg went off in the first half after feeling unwell after being dosed up with medication beforehand to allow him to play.