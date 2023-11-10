Huddersfield Town boss gives positive fitness updates on four players ahead of Championship game at Hull City

DARREN MOORE has confirmed that Huddersfield Town quartet Danny Ward, Josh Koroma, David Kasumu and Kian Harratt are back in contention for Saturday’s trip to Yorkshire rivals Hull City.

The Terriers chief was beset by injury and unavailability and was down to the bare bones for last weekend’s Championship draw with Watford, when he named just six substitutes.

Moore picks from a much better hand this weekend, with captain Jonathan Hogg also available again after serving a one-match suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ward, who played a leading role in last season’s ‘Great Escape’ has trained this week after overcoming an Achilles issue. The striker has been out since early September.

Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore, who welcomes back four players for Saturday's game at Yorkshire rivals Hull City.

Another hero of the spring in Koroma is available again after shrugging off a groin issue which has kept him out for the last two games.

Midfield enforcer Kasuma is also in the mix after being out since tweaking a hamstring in Neil Warnock’s final game in charge against Stoke on September 20.

Striker Harratt is also back after missing last weekend’s game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore said: “We are looking a lot more healthy for numbers from last week. It was one of those situations where we had to get on with it, credit to the players.

"This week, we have seen one or two more bodies back into training. Danny Ward has trained this week, which is great for us and Josh Koroma and David (Kasumu) to name a few.

"Kian (Harratt) has come back into training. We are grateful to have those back with us to add to the numbers that were missing from last week.

"We’ve monitored them over the past couple of days and they are in the position where they have declared themselves fit and it’s about if we feel they can play a part. All are fit and available.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loan striker Delano Burgzorg (knee) remains sidelined alongside key midfielder Jack Rudoni (foot).

Moore continued: “We anticipate Del being a little bit longer. But he’s making wonderful progress. But he will not be considered for tomorrow.

"With Jack, we are really cautious before we start giving out any timescales. I will be led by the experts in the medical department with that one.