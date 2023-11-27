Huddersfield Town boss hails 'positive' and 'outstanding' former Preston and Blackpool keeper after weekend display

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Darren Moore has praised the contribution of experienced goalkeeper Chris Maxwell - after being thrust into the spotlight at short notice against Southampton.

The summer arrival was handed a surprise league debut following the news that number one Lee Nicholls was ruled out with a neck injury he picked up in an incident at Hull City just before the last international break.

Nicholls is likely to be back in the mix shortly. Danny Ward also missed the game with illness, with Ben Wiles (hamstring) also out of the reckoning for the Saints game.

Town were missing eight players ahead of kick-off, with Kian Harratt and Jaheim Headley adding to their injury count during the game.

Ex-Preston and Blackpool custodian Maxwell, whose previous appearance for Town came in the EFL Cup game against Middlesbrough in August, produced a sound performance versus Saints, making a key save to deny Will Smallbone and an excellent one low down to thwart substitute Sam Edozie in a big moment on the restart with the visitors seeking to kill the game with a second goal.

An impressed Moore, whose side go to Sunderland on Wednesday ahead of a long trek to Swansea at the weekend, said: "For Maxy to keep that level of concentration (was good). Because that shot came fast and low and he showed the agility that he has.

"But when he has been training with Lee Nicholls, he has always said that he is ready to start because he pushes Lee and trains like he is going to start.

"He always keeps himself positive, not only with himself, but the group. I thought he was outstanding and the save showed his concentration levels. Credit to him.”

Maxwell’s contribution helped keep Town in the game, with Ben Jackson grabbing a late leveller in dramatic fashion to crown the hosts’ eye-catching second-half reaction against high-flying Saints.

On Jackson, Moore continued: “He will get the plaudits. But if you look at his game over the last month, he has shown a level of consistency in both sides of the game - defensively and offensively.