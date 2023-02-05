HUDDERSFIELD TOWN coach Mark Fotheringham praised the character of his team after they came back to seal a valuable point at home to Queens Park Rangers.

January arrival Jamal Lowe handed the visitors an early lead when he pounced on a Matthew Lowton mistake and headed home.

But the Terriers responded through a new recruit of their own as Martyn Waghorn marked his first start with a tap-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

QPR were fortunate to hold on to a point, with Seny Dieng thwarting Jordan Rhodes late on.

HOPEFUL: Huddersfield Town manager Mark Fotheringham. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Despite seven incomings during a busy January, it was a familiar story for Huddersfield.

Their winless run stretches to five games in all competitions as their wait for a first victory of 2023 continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Fotheringham felt there were plenty of positives to take from the game.

“I thought we started the game well,” said the Terriers’s boss. “It was a really disappointing goal to concede, and the confidence drained from us.

CLOSE: Jordan Rhodes almost won the game for Huddersfield Town against QPR near the end. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA

“We were really negative and weren’t playing on the front foot, but we showed good character to come back and perform better in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a real nervousness around the club and the team at the moment but the squad’s really strong now and we’re going to utilise them moving forward.

“Including today, we’ve got five big games in 15 days so it’s relentless and we’re going to have to use the full squad.

"The squad’s become really strong and our next three or four games could really define our season now. The way the fans got behind our team when we made those substitutions was incredible and they gave the whole squad a real lift.

“I know the fans can be disgruntled at times but the way the fans got behind us like that, there’s no better feeling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the biggest challenge I’ve had in my career so far, but I really believe in this group.

“I’ll do everything I possibly can to keep this great club in the league.”

Opposite number Neil Critchley called on his QPR side to “stick together” after their dismal form continued.

The Hoops have failed to win in eight matches in all competitions, with their last victory coming in Critchley’s bow back in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad