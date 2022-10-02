Former Newcastle United and England Andy Carroll started his first game since re-signing for the Royals last month and played a leading role in the comfortable win for Paul Ince’s Reading.

The hosts led 2-0 at the break, through a Tom McIntyre header and a Lee Nicholls own goal, and extended their lead with a Yakou Meite tap-in.

Defender Tom Lees nodded home in the fourth minute of stoppage time but it was a mere consolation for Huddersfield.

“It was a tough welcome to the Championship,” Fotheringham said, “And it was a typical Championship game. The first goal we conceded was from a set-play and, with the second goal, we could have dealt with that better.

“It was a ricochet off our keeper and it’s just gone in the goal. I felt that we actually had the two better chances in the first period but this is all part of working with young players. They can be so naïve at times.

“But they want to do so well and that’s what pleases me the most.

“There were a few positives. We pretty much dominated the second half. I don’t think Reading had any real chances at all – and we did.

“I know that we can get better. We’ve Jonathan Hogg coming back with all his experience and aggression.

“And we’ve got another two or three young lads who are going to come back into the fold as well.

“So all that makes me feel positive when I’m looking to the games ahead.

“Yes, this does give me an idea (of the size of the job). I know this league, I’ve played in it twice.

“I know what it’s like, it’s just relentless. There’s a big volume of games but I believe in this group and we’re going to get better.

“We’re obviously disappointed because of the scoreline today. It looks like it was worse than it actually was. But we still have a lot of work to do on the training field.”

Reading: Lumley, Yiadom (Fornah 65), Holmes, McIntyre, Hoilett, Hutchinson, Ince, Hendrick, Guinness-Walker, Carroll (Meite 72), Lucas Joao (N'Diaye 78). Unused substitutes: Ejaria, Bouzanis, Salif, Abbey.Huddersfield Town: Nicholls, Turton (Mbete-Tabu 70), Lees, Helik, Nakayama (Jackson 46), Russell, Kasumu, Holmes (Ward 46), Rudoni (Mahoney 70), Thomas, Rhodes. Unused substitutes: Hogg, Camara, Bilokapic.