HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock has condemned the racial abuse directed towards Jaheim Headley on social media following his dismissal against Middlesbrough.

Headley, 21, was sent off early on in the EFL Cup tie on Tuesday night, which ended in a 3-2 victory for Boro.

Following the game, Town issued a strongly-worded statement deploring the abuse of the player in a statement on their website, confirming that West Yorkshire Police were involved in the investigation into the vile posts.

It said: "The club is aware of the racist abuse that has been directed towards Jaheim Headley on social media, and we stand with Jaheim in opposition to this.

"Racism and discrimination of all forms have no place at Huddersfield Town, in football or society as a whole.

"We are investigating the incidents and posts alongside the social media platforms in question and police. If identified, the individuals in question will face the strongest possible action."

Warnock, whose side welcome Leicester City in their home Championship opener on Saturday, added: "I've always been of the opinion the police should get involved with that.

"People shouldn't be getting away with that.

"They might not even be Huddersfield fans, they might be sat in a dark cage with the curtains closed wanting to say horrible things.