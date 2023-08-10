All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock condemns racist abuse on social media aimed towards Jaheim Headley following EFL Cup game against Middlesbrough FC

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock has condemned the racial abuse directed towards Jaheim Headley on social media following his dismissal against Middlesbrough.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 10th Aug 2023, 16:25 BST

Headley, 21, was sent off early on in the EFL Cup tie on Tuesday night, which ended in a 3-2 victory for Boro.

Following the game, Town issued a strongly-worded statement deploring the abuse of the player in a statement on their website, confirming that West Yorkshire Police were involved in the investigation into the vile posts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It said: "The club is aware of the racist abuse that has been directed towards Jaheim Headley on social media, and we stand with Jaheim in opposition to this.

Neil Warnock. Picture: PANeil Warnock. Picture: PA
Neil Warnock. Picture: PA

"Racism and discrimination of all forms have no place at Huddersfield Town, in football or society as a whole.

"We are investigating the incidents and posts alongside the social media platforms in question and police. If identified, the individuals in question will face the strongest possible action."

Warnock, whose side welcome Leicester City in their home Championship opener on Saturday, added: "I've always been of the opinion the police should get involved with that.

"People shouldn't be getting away with that.

"They might not even be Huddersfield fans, they might be sat in a dark cage with the curtains closed wanting to say horrible things.

"He (Headley) seems alright though (thankfully)."

Related topics:Neil WarnockPeopleLeicester CityRacismWest Yorkshire Police