NEIL WARNOCK has confirmed that Huddersfield Town are casting their transfer net to the continent in their quest to make a transfer breakthrough.

The Terriers chief is keen to bring in another frontline striker and midfielder to bolster his squad and despite being frustrated and 'let down' by certain targets to a degree so far, he retains patience and a belief that things will change in the final few weeks of the window.

Changes in transfer regulations around European Union players - which means Premier League and Championship clubs are now able to sign up to four overseas players per season who do not meet the current points requirements of the international visa system - have opened up a fresh market this summer.

It is a route that Town, who welcome Leicester City on Saturday, are actively exploring.

Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock. Picture: Tony Johnson

While the odds are on a flurry of transfer activity at second-tier clubs once their top-flight counterparts finalise their squads and some key last-minute business, Warnock is confident that the Terriers won't be faced with a race against the clock in the main.

He said: "We are trying. Everyone knows we want two or three. I've been patient so far with them - to wait for who we want rather than jump and get someone else. I'm sure something will happen in the next couple of weeks.

"Premier League clubs want to keep theirs for the time being, Championship clubs are loath to let theirs go, and we are looking abroad as well.

“Kevin (Nagle - chairman) has made clear that we have some budget to spend. The FFP (Financial Fair Play) makes it hard for new owners, but we still have wages in the budget that we can spend on those two or three we want.

"I don't think it'll be the 11th hour for everybody. We might get one or two done and then at the last minute, get a third in; kind of thing.