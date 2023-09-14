HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock has confirmed that key defender Tom Lees has come through his comeback game with no issues - and is in contention for Saturday's Yorkshire derby against Championship rivals Rotherham United at the John Smith's Stadium.

Lees has been sidelined since pre-season with calf and back problems, but featured as an over-age player in the Terriers' B team game against Newcastle United in the Premier League Cup on Wednesday night.

And Warnock has provided a positive update on the former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday centre-half, who did not miss a minute in the club's 'Great Escape' under the Terriers chief last term.

Warnock said: "One or two people have been working hard to get back in - Tom Lees in particular.

New Huddersfield Town signing and ex-Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles. Picture courtesy of HTAFC

"He got his first game under his belt on Wednesday night and came through that okay. He's done some recovery (today), so hopefully he will be available if needed on Saturday.

"If we had an injury or two in training, I'd play him. But the players did ever so well at West Brom and I can't see many changes. I thought they were super at West Brom."

Saturday's game sees recent signing Ben Wiles face his hometown club just a few weeks after making the move from the Millers - and the midfielder is set for his debut in front of the Terriers faithful at the JSS.

On the quirk of fixture fate for Wiles, whose registration was not completed in time for him to feature at home to Norwich on August 26, Warnock commented: "It's difficult for Ben. The lads at Rotherham know and it is what it is.

"It does not matter wherever he is playing against Rotherham or Real Madrid, he's going to give 100 per cent and that's why he will have a good career.

"I think we have got him at the right age if I am honest. I think he will be a big favourite over the next few years and probably become one of my best signings.