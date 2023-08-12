Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has hailed three of his attacking players following the 1-0 defeat to Leicester City.

The Terriers went toe-to-toe with the heavily favoured Foxes, losing narrowly to a second-half strike from Stephy Mavididi. Warnock’s side did not park the bus and showed plenty of attacking intent, with Josh Koroma, Brahima Diarra and Sorba Thomas at the heart of several moves.

Warnock reserved praise for all three in his post-match press conference, claiming he had wanted all three to “come forward”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We went man-for-man at the back at times and said 'sod it, let’s have a go'. I thought the three lads I wanted to come forward - Diarra, Koroma and Sorba, I thought they all did really, really well.

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock watched his side battle admirably against Leicester City. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

"[We were] disciplined, we had a plan of what to do when they had the ball because they're so comfy. I thought we didn't have that many major problems through doing it.”

Koroma’s future at the John Smith’s Stadium once appeared uncertain and this time last year, he was out on loan in League One. Under Warnock, however, the 24-year-old has been given a new lease of life.

Warnock said: “He's [Koroma] got a standard that I've set him. If he lowers his standard, he'll not be in the team, simple as that. Josh is one of my favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I used to watch football when I was younger, I loved it when somebody got the ball and I was excited, because I didn't know what was going to happen. I've always loved people running at people. I thought Diarra was super today. That's the best game Sorba's played. So many positives today.”

Next up for the Terriers is a trip to Middlesbrough, one of Warnock’s many former clubs. After watching his side stand up to promotion hopefuls Leicester, he is keen for his side to deliver another impressive performance next week.