All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock likens Brahima Diarra to former Chelsea, Liverpool, Crystal Palace and West Ham winger Victor Moses

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock has paid exciting attacking midfielder Brahima Diarra a big compliment by saying he reminds him of former Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Liverpool and West Ham wingman Victor Moses.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:34 BST

Diarra has carried on from where he left off in a positive pre-season which also saw him impress for Mali in the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations and caught the eye in Town’s opening three games of the campaign.

The 20-year-old has started all three matches in league and cup and posed Leicester City’s defence problems in last weekend’s game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He also ensured that Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson had a torrid time in the first half of the club’s recent EFL Cup encounter at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Brahima Diarra, pictured during Huddersfield Town's game at Hull City in January. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.Brahima Diarra, pictured during Huddersfield Town's game at Hull City in January. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.
Brahima Diarra, pictured during Huddersfield Town's game at Hull City in January. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Town and Boro lock horns again in the Championship at the Riverside on Saturday.

Warnock said: “Young Diarra, who’d have thought (it). I gave him an opportunity and thought he was super (versus Leicester). He’s got a lot to learn, but he’s such a nice lad.

“He just reminds me of a lad I had at Palace called Victor Moses, who was always smiling and wanting to play.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He’s just got to find out how to release the ball when he does something well and put someone else in.

“But that will come. I am enjoying watching him.

“These young lads have done really well for me and we’ve had the disappointment of losing the games.

“We didn’t deserve to lose last week and it’s a cruel game sometimes and you don’t get what you deserve sometimes.”

Related topics:Neil WarnockChelseaLiverpoolWest HamCrystal PalaceHayden Coulson