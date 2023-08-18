HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock has paid exciting attacking midfielder Brahima Diarra a big compliment by saying he reminds him of former Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Liverpool and West Ham wingman Victor Moses.

Diarra has carried on from where he left off in a positive pre-season which also saw him impress for Mali in the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations and caught the eye in Town’s opening three games of the campaign.

The 20-year-old has started all three matches in league and cup and posed Leicester City’s defence problems in last weekend’s game.

He also ensured that Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson had a torrid time in the first half of the club’s recent EFL Cup encounter at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Brahima Diarra, pictured during Huddersfield Town's game at Hull City in January. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Town and Boro lock horns again in the Championship at the Riverside on Saturday.

Warnock said: “Young Diarra, who’d have thought (it). I gave him an opportunity and thought he was super (versus Leicester). He’s got a lot to learn, but he’s such a nice lad.

“He just reminds me of a lad I had at Palace called Victor Moses, who was always smiling and wanting to play.

“He’s just got to find out how to release the ball when he does something well and put someone else in.

“But that will come. I am enjoying watching him.

“These young lads have done really well for me and we’ve had the disappointment of losing the games.