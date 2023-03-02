HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock has set his relegation-haunted Terriers side a target of 17 points from their remaining 13 fixtures - with the veteran boss believing that a total of 48 points is likely to be enough for safety.

Warnock's first two games in charge have yielded a win and a draw with a victory in their home opener with Birmingham City being followed by a heavy away loss at champions-elect Burnley.

Third-from-bottom Town - who have taken 31 points from 33 games - now face key back-to-back home fixtures against Coventry City and Bristol City, starting with Saturday's test against the Sky Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his side's teak-tough run-in, Warnock said: "A lot of them are pushing for automatics or the play-offs and will all be keyed up and we must be.

Neil Warnock

"When you look at the league table and it doesn't make good reaing. We've just got to take it game by game now and try and do the best we can and try and get something out of every game. The 13 games, I think everyone knows we will probably need to reach at least 48 points, maybe 50 this season. But I think this year might be 48."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyreece Simpson should be back in training on Friday after missing the trip to Turf Moor, while Anthony Knockaert is also due to train ahead of Saturday's match.

Warnock added: "He (Simpson) just had a reaction to a training session and they didn't want to risk him, really. He's definitely going to train tomorrow morning and he did a bit of light training as did two or three others (on Thursday). We're going to wait and see if there's any reaction with all of them.

"We had one lad go down with illness today as well and have sent him home. We will have to wait and see with him as well

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Knockaert had a sore foot (last weekend). A game like that was not worth risking someone who didn't feel right. But he's trained this morning and will again tomorrow.

"We've had a few extra lads training today so I'm going to see how one or two of them are. It might be a bit soon for them Saturday and with us playing Tuesday. I might want to be careful.

I don't want to give names but I think fans will know who I'm talking about. (Matty) Pearson's had a knock, (Michal) Helik has been playing with a knock, Hoggy (Jonathan Hogg) (and) Danny Ward. We'll keep an eye on them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield are one of several sides fighting for their lives at the foot of the table and there remains the potential for Reading to add to that number if they suffer a big points penalty.

They are faced with a threat of a deduction for allegedly breaching a business plan with the English Football League.

The plan was put in place last season when Royals were docked six points for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Reports claim that the Royals have not adhered to an agreement made with the governing body in 2021-22 - and The Times have revealed that if they found guilty, the Berkshire club could face a 12-point deduction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warnock added: "I think you've got to go on what's happening now.

"I don't think you can rely on this, that or the other. We just need to look after ourselves.