THE Championship's cast list in 2023-24 will contain six of Neil Warnock's former clubs and several others whose supporters love to hate him.

Given all that, it was perhaps not the biggest surprise after all when the larger-than-life Huddersfield Town chief elected to stay for one last managerial hurrah from August onwards.

If the Yorkshireman stuck to his pledge in May to reappear somewhere in February for a short-term gig to save another second-tier side from relegation - as he did in such wonderful fashion in the final third of 22-23 at Town - then he might have missed out on much of the 'fun.'

Warnock is plainly not interested in the Premier League anymore. His footballing heart resides in the Championship, whose six White Rose clubs in Huddersfield, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday among ten EFL sides across the county who find out their league fixtures for the new season this morning.

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock, who renews 'acquaintances' with the likes of Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough in 2023-24. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

He may turn 75 in December, but Warnock will be scanning Town's list with boyish enthusiasm.

The Sheffielder can be sure of positive receptions at the likes of Home Park, Loftus Road and the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Less so at Hillsborough, Ashton Gate and Portman Road.

The antipathy of Sheffield Wednesday supporters towards Warnock, a former Sheffield United manager and lifelong Blade, is well known, although there is also some grudging respect.

A feud with Bristol City fans stemming back to his time at Crystal Palace in 2008 will ensure a frosty reception when Warnock renews acquaintances with the Robins. He once quipped that their supporters should boo him for a minute as a mark of respect when he dies.

Warnock has also had his run-ins with Ipswich fans in the past, among others.

He said: "When you talk about my other clubs, it does drive me on and there's particular games where I do enjoy beating teams a little bit more than others and I don't think that will change.

"It will be a lovely 'curtain-raiser' going back to all these clubs one more time. I never thought I'd go back to Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds, great games with great atmospheres and Ipswich. I am really looking forward to that and am sure all the home fans at those grounds will give me a lovely rousing reception!"

Brought in to steer Huddersfield to calmer waters in 23-24, Warnock is the sort of individual who always strives for something. Making up the numbers is not his style and why should it be given the fact that his CV contains four promotions from second-tier level.

He continued: "You don't work as long as I have without having targets.

"I know people say it's a young man's game - they always do - I have challenges every day of my life and a challenge what I like to do.

"People will say if we can finish halfway, it'd be great with what we’ve got. But behind the scenes, I am what I am and I don't think like that, I want to do the best I can with what I’ve got given.

