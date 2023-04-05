All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
7 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
2 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
5 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
6 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
6 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
6 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock provides updates on Martyn Waghorn and Anthony Knockaert - with season over for Terriers midfielder

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have suffered a blow in their Championship survival fight with midfielder Duane Holmes ruled out for the rest of the season after coming on injured in his comeback match against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 5th Apr 2023, 14:24 BST

Making his first appearance since the end of January following a calf injury, Holmes lasted just 25 minutes after picking up a separate injury when tackling an opponent which has resulted in ligament damage.

Warnock said: "Duane is going to be out for the season now, I'm afraid. He's gone to see a specialist today. There's quite a lot of damage done.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He blocked a shot that was going across, so he's had ligament damage and a tendon problem. I also think he's a little chip on his ankle as well.

Most Popular
Neil Warnock.Neil Warnock.
Neil Warnock.

"He's got everything wrong, the poor lad. And he has done so well to get back fit since I have been here. It's a shame, but these things happen.

"You have just got to be mentally strong to get back into the reckoning next season. It's is disappointing, but that is how football is.

"You are up one minute and down the next and he's going to have to do another rehabilitation to get himself back."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Warnock - whose side visit Watford on Good Friday and welcome Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday - has confirmed that striker Martyn Waghorn is unlikely to feature over the Easter programme with an.

Fellow loanee Anthony Knockaert, who has been affected with fitness issues after being granted some compassionate level, is also struggling and no nearer to contention.

On Waghorn, Warnock added: "It might just be a bit too soon. We thought he might be available for the Middlesbrough game, if I am honest.

"But he just felt something as he was finishing in training. I don't think I want to rush him and we might have to give him a rest over this weekend and make sure he's right for the final games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Poor Anthony has one thing after another really. He's a little bit of a knock as well and it will be difficult for me to get him involved between now and the end of the season as other lads are doing so."

Neil WarnockMartyn WaghornHuddersfield TownMiddlesbroughTerriersBlackburn RoversWatford