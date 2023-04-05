HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have suffered a blow in their Championship survival fight with midfielder Duane Holmes ruled out for the rest of the season after coming on injured in his comeback match against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Making his first appearance since the end of January following a calf injury, Holmes lasted just 25 minutes after picking up a separate injury when tackling an opponent which has resulted in ligament damage.

Warnock said: "Duane is going to be out for the season now, I'm afraid. He's gone to see a specialist today. There's quite a lot of damage done.

"He blocked a shot that was going across, so he's had ligament damage and a tendon problem. I also think he's a little chip on his ankle as well.

Neil Warnock.

"He's got everything wrong, the poor lad. And he has done so well to get back fit since I have been here. It's a shame, but these things happen.

"You have just got to be mentally strong to get back into the reckoning next season. It's is disappointing, but that is how football is.

"You are up one minute and down the next and he's going to have to do another rehabilitation to get himself back."

Meanwhile, Warnock - whose side visit Watford on Good Friday and welcome Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday - has confirmed that striker Martyn Waghorn is unlikely to feature over the Easter programme with an.

Fellow loanee Anthony Knockaert, who has been affected with fitness issues after being granted some compassionate level, is also struggling and no nearer to contention.

On Waghorn, Warnock added: "It might just be a bit too soon. We thought he might be available for the Middlesbrough game, if I am honest.

"But he just felt something as he was finishing in training. I don't think I want to rush him and we might have to give him a rest over this weekend and make sure he's right for the final games.

