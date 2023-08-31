Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock responds to 'unacceptable' tweet from Kevin Nagle - and reveals 'disappointments' of his own
The Town owner tweeted his dismay in the aftermath of his side’s 4-0 loss to the Canaries on Saturday evening, saying: "That was a total drubbing by Norwich City. Unacceptable. Town supporters deserve better. I believe the squad is better than this!"
Warnock said he had disappointments of his own following the club's testing start to the campaign, while stating that he has missed out on a quartet of players he was keen to bring in, claiming he had not been told that his wage bill for players included contract renewals for Danny Ward, Josh Koroma and Josh Ruffels.
Warnock said: “(There were) one or two comments made about the situation from Kevin and what have you that were brought to my attention...Everybody's disappointed that we've only got one point, so it's not just the people above us, but everybody below.
"But we are giving everything. The team’s giving everything, I'm giving everything. It’s alright saying we’re disappointed. I was disappointed on Sunday when I picked the papers up and four of my main targets in the transfer window in the summer, one had made a goal for a winning team – a smaller club than ours in the Championship – two had scored goals in the Championship, and the midfield player that was my number one target had got star (player) in another game.
"So when I see things like that, because we can't afford those players, it disappoints me as well, because I felt we could have been in getting four or five good players to the squad. I didn't realise at the time that my budget would include the players that were re-signed.
"So I've been disappointed a lot in many things, but I think I've got to keep my own counsel. But the fans can be rest assured, there'll be nobody goes on that pitch without commitment, 100 per cent, and that's what I've been really pleased with, and I'll continue to do that as long as I'm asked to do it."