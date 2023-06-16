Camara, 20, joined Town in October 2020 and showed glimpses of his talent last season when he made.
The French under-20 international made 22 appearances in all competitions in 2022-23, but tellingly, just three under Warnock, with his last appearance coming in the 4-0 home reverse to Coventry City on March 4.
Warnock believes that Camara is blessed with talent from a technical perspective, but need to improve other key areas in order to fulfil his considerable potential.
Warnock said: "He is at a good stage in his career and he has got to make a decision on himself because he knows how I want him to play.
"I think he can do what I want him to do, but he has got to change certain bits of his game to cater for the Championship.
"I will be working very hard with him in pre-season because that would save us buying or getting somebody else in.
"I had a good long chat with him at the end of last season even though I didn't think I was going to be here.
"I had a conversation with him about how he has got all the ability in the world: he has the stature, the touch but does he want to pick up an average wage for the rest of his life or does he want to be something really good?
"He could be something really good but it is all between his ears."