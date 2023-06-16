HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock has thrown down the gauntlet to French midfielder Etienne Camara - and urged him to sharpen up aspects of play to become a successful player in England.

Camara, 20, joined Town in October 2020 and showed glimpses of his talent last season when he made.

The French under-20 international made 22 appearances in all competitions in 2022-23, but tellingly, just three under Warnock, with his last appearance coming in the 4-0 home reverse to Coventry City on March 4.

Warnock believes that Camara is blessed with talent from a technical perspective, but need to improve other key areas in order to fulfil his considerable potential.

Etienne Camara. Picture: PA

Warnock said: "He is at a good stage in his career and he has got to make a decision on himself because he knows how I want him to play.

"I think he can do what I want him to do, but he has got to change certain bits of his game to cater for the Championship.

"I will be working very hard with him in pre-season because that would save us buying or getting somebody else in.

"I had a good long chat with him at the end of last season even though I didn't think I was going to be here.

"I had a conversation with him about how he has got all the ability in the world: he has the stature, the touch but does he want to pick up an average wage for the rest of his life or does he want to be something really good?