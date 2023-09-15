THE SCHOOL of thought suggesting that getting a 'reunion' game out of the way against your former club at a very early juncture might not necessarily be a bad thing doesn't particularly wash with Neil Warnock.

It has nothing with the Huddersfield Town's manager's impending appointment against one of his old teams in Rotherham United either. It has everything to do with recent Terriers recruit Ben Wiles.

Wiles, a kid from Swinton who was raised in Rawmarsh, faces his hometown club just 22 days after leaving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not for any old game, but his home debut, having not been registered in time to feature against Norwich City on August 26.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Ben Wiles, set to make his home debut against Rotherham United on Saturday, just 22 days after leaving. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

Warnock, who shelved out a seven-figure fee to sign the 24-year-old, said: "I don't think he'd have picked that game if I am honest for his first home game.

"You don't want to play against your (ex) team-mate who you have been together with and the club.

"He loves Rotherham and he sounds rougher than me as a Yorkshireman; I cannot tell a word sometimes..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But he's a lovely lad and I am sure Rotherham enjoyed him and I am sure the fans will give him a good reception as he's done brilliantly for them."

A former Millers player himself, Warnock was feted for his part in orchestrating the club's incredible 'Great Escape' from Championship relegation from behind the dug-out in 2015-16, which provided the template for his remarkable reprise at Town last season.

Earlier this year, the Sheffielder consistently said that achieving that feat with the Terriers would surpass those with the Millers, as he felt he had more natural leaders in his time at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

That said, Warnock does stress that he has found individuals who he can count on at Huddersfield - including one or two surprises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: "It's strange as when I came I said there weren't many leaders.

"There aren't really. But there are talkers.

"Sometimes, you are not a natural leader, but sometimes a calm voice is more than a rant.

"People like (Michal) Helik who go about their job and help each other. (Josh) Ruffels as well. He has not surprised me, but might have surprised a few others. He's been outstanding and talks well as well."

Meanwhile, Warnock has said he has no immediate plans to enter the free agent market - and has scotched any talk of a move for free agent Junior Hoilett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger, 33, who Warnock has previously worked with at Cardiff, trained at Town for a spell last month.

Warnock said: "I let Junior come up and train for a week just to give him a bit of fitness.

"But when you look at what we have in wide areas right and left, I think we are more than comfortable there. That's not the area that we wanted to bring a player in."

On the situation regarding free agents, he continued: "It is still an option, but I don't see anyone on the free agents market that I would want to put in before Kian (Harratt) and (Kyle) Hudlin."