Thomas joined Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers in a loan deal for the rest of the season in January after falling out of favour under ex-head coach Mark Fotheringham.
After returning from World Cup duty with Wales, Thomas started three of seven matches on his return - one of them in a much-changed FA Cup team - and was substitute in two more before being loaned to Rovers.
Speaking in a recent interview, Thomas said he was "angry" to lose his place at Town, with his experiences being a far cry from his highs last season, when he played an integral part in the club's outstanding run to the play-off final in 2021-22.
Thomas had joined midway through the previous season when he was immediately pitted into another survival fight when he joined the club from non-league Boreham Wood.
Warnock admits that the wingman was a player on his radar at the time at old club Middlesbrough and tried to sign him.
Warnock, whose relegation-haunted side welcome Coventry City on Saturday and then entertain Bristol City on Tuesday evening, said: "I am obviously disappointed that Thomas is not here. Simply because I tried to sign him myself on the same day that Huddersfield signed him.
"I think I could have dealt with him, if I am honest and got him on board. That's a disappointment for me as it is hard to sign players like Sorba at this moment in time.
"But that is gone now and we just have got to move on and do the best with what we have."