HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock admits he is disappointed that winger Sorba Thomas is currently not at the club - and believes that the Wales international could have been an important player in the Terriers' survival quest under him.

Thomas joined Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers in a loan deal for the rest of the season in January after falling out of favour under ex-head coach Mark Fotheringham.

After returning from World Cup duty with Wales, Thomas started three of seven matches on his return - one of them in a much-changed FA Cup team - and was substitute in two more before being loaned to Rovers.

Speaking in a recent interview, Thomas said he was "angry" to lose his place at Town, with his experiences being a far cry from his highs last season, when he played an integral part in the club's outstanding run to the play-off final in 2021-22.

Sorba Thomas.

Thomas had joined midway through the previous season when he was immediately pitted into another survival fight when he joined the club from non-league Boreham Wood.

Warnock admits that the wingman was a player on his radar at the time at old club Middlesbrough and tried to sign him.

Warnock, whose relegation-haunted side welcome Coventry City on Saturday and then entertain Bristol City on Tuesday evening, said: "I am obviously disappointed that Thomas is not here. Simply because I tried to sign him myself on the same day that Huddersfield signed him.

"I think I could have dealt with him, if I am honest and got him on board. That's a disappointment for me as it is hard to sign players like Sorba at this moment in time.

