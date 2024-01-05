Huddersfield Town boss on Jonathan Hogg, Ben Jackson, Jaheim Headley and Jordan Rhodes

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN chief Darren Moore has confirmed that Jonathan Hogg and Ben Jackson will be in contention for Sunday’s glamour FA Cup tie at Manchester City - but says that Jahiem Headley and Delano Burgzorg face extended spells out.

Headley came off in the New Year’s Day loss at Championship leaders Leicester City with an ankle injury, while Burgzorg has been sidelined since injuring his ankle in the Boxing Day win over Blackburn Rovers.

Moore said: "Hoggy and Jackson are both fine and have trained and it’s great to have them back. We expect Jahiem to be out for a little time, that prognosis has not yet been diagnosed. We will wait to see what the medical team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Unfortunately for Del, he won’t be close for any return and we are waiting for confirmation with him. He won’t be available any time soon.”

Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore. Picture: PA

New loan signing Alex Matos is in the fray and could be handed a debut, with Moore revealing that the club beat off Championship rivals to his signature after bringing in the teenage midfielder on loan for the rest of the season from Chelsea.

Moore added: “We did have competition to go elsewhere and he chose to go to Huddersfield Town. For us to secure his services, we are really pleased to secure his signing.

"We are really pleased to have Alex on board, he’s someone we pursued in the latter part of the year and kept up to speed. To get him done very well, I’m delighted for the football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s his style of play, energy and use of the ball. He will help the team out in that midfield area and it gives us the opportunity to change the dynamic in the midfield area.

"He can play in all the different dynamics in midfield. He can play in advanced and defensive positions and in a ‘two’ and on his own.”

Moore confirmed that Ollie Turton is back in training after a long-term injury, but won’t feature against City.

Meanwhile, the Terriers boss says that there is no update regarding Jordan Rhodes, currently halfway through a season-long loan at Blackpool. Town can potentially invoke a recall clause, should they wish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On whether there are updates, he said: "Not at the moment. We won’t speak about Jordan and we’ll keep things professional and if anything should happen, we will speak to them (Blackpool) first.”

And on Turton, out since February with a serious knee injury, he added: "He’s back in training, which is wonderful to see. We don’t think this weekend, we just want more volume and time.