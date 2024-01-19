HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach Darren Moore is not ruling out the prospect of further January signings following the Championship club’s double swoop to bring in Watford striker Rhys Healey and Groningen centre-half Radinio Balker.

Town have signed the duo in separate seven-figure deals to take their number of new arrivals this month to four.

Illness will prevent Balker from being in the mix for Saturday’s Roses game at Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bout of sickness at Balker’s former club in Holland has led to the postponement of Groningen’s scheduled weekend game in the Dutch second-tier against FC Emmen.

Huddersfield Town signing Rhys Healey. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

On the prospects of both being involved at Ewood Park, Moore said: "We feel with Rhys, he is (available). Radinio has arrived from Groningen with a bout of illness. So he won’t be considered for the weekend.

"We will build him up and get him going and we will see how he fares.”

On the signing of the duo and the possibility of more to come, the Town chief continued: “We spoke towards the end of last year with the transfer window fast approaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The work was ongoing at the end of last year to get people in early in the window.

"We have targeted areas of pitch and the hard work was implemented at the end of last year. Might we see any more in? 24 hours is a long time in football.

"We are really pleased to secure the services of Rhys. He was somebody we’ve been targeting and worked extremely hard with and first and foremost, we thank the chairman and team, Mark (Cartwright) and Lee (Maybury), for their tireless efforts to get Rhys to the club.

"We were faced with a lot of challenges along the way. He gives us a focal point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Working hard is a given and he does and he’s a wonderful technician and a clever player. If we get the ball to him in certain areas, he holds a goal threat going forward and he’s a wonderful character, unselfish individual and team player.

"He has a couple of team-mates in Lee (Nicholls) and David Kasumu who he knows really well.

“We feel Rhys is at a point where he’s physically ready and able and at the levels he’s been at, his goalscoring record has been impressive.

"He can play as a lone striker or with Bojan (Radulovic) as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He allows us to change the shape and dynamic of the team, that’s the beautiful thing."

On Balker, Moore added: "We feel we were a little bit short (at centre back), with Yuta (Nakayama) unavailable and Matty Pearson injured - one or two injuries can leave you a little bit threadbare.

"I just felt that getting Radinho was right and he was someone else we targeted. He has wonderful power and athleticism and is tidy with the ball at his feet."

Moore rates recent signing Radulovic as 50-50 ahead of the short trip to Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Serbian forward, who made an encouraging debut from the bench in the recent FA Cup game at Manchester City, was not involved in last weekend’s home game with Plymouth after picking up a niggle in training.

Moore added: "We are going to get him back into training and see how he goes. At the moment, we’ll rate him at 50-50.”